Sánchez justifies to increase defense spending: “Only Europe will know how to protect Europe”

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has once again pronounced on the debate around Europe’s security and has justified the need to increase defense spending, insisting that this will not carry “any resignation” in social policies. “Only Europe will know how to protect Europe,” said the head of the National Executive. “We have the present and future in our hands, and it is better to be in ours that in the hands of those who do not estimate or want to destroy it,” he insisted.

Sánchez promises not to cut “a cent” in social policies to spend in defense: “It is to invest better and do it together”

Sanchez has spoken in the closure of the XV Regional Congress of the PSOE of Cantabria, where he has shown again that “what is at stake” with the conflict between Ukraine and Russia “is the multilateral order based on the rules of respect for the territorial integrity of the peoples.”

“If Ukraine wants to be part of the European Union, Russia has to respect it. This is why we are with Ukraine, “said the president, emphasizing that Spain” will not have a physical attack by Russia, “but there are Nordic countries that” need our solidarity to deter Russia that it does not perpetuate new invasions. ” “Only Europe will know how to take care of Europe,” he said, after emphasizing the cuts of the PP. They cut and we are going to increase the budget in the welfare state, in security and defense to protect Europe and Spain, ”said Sánchez.

The president of the Government has also referred to the “opposition without ideas, without project and unscrupulous” of the PP. Feijóo is not president of the Government because he does not want and head of the opposition because he does not know. We clear things and the opposition, thick. It is important at the present time having safe leaderships, ”he said.

And it is that Sanchez has shaved the leader of the PP that “street” in front of the tariff policy of the president of the United States. “We will be with farmers, with farmers or with the industry, defending Europe and Spain, not silent as others are. Everything for the country they say. Lie, all for pasta. They are only strong with the weak, but but they are extremely servile with the powerful, ”he said.

In this sense, also the general secretary of the PSOE has loaded against the decisions taken by Donald Trump in commercial matters: “The societies that are enclosed on themselves are not larger, become much smaller; Making commercial wars does not interest anyone because everyone loses, especially the middle class, and it will not be the CEO of large companies that see their benefits harmed, ”he said.

Finally, Sánchez has criticized that the PP opposes the damage of debt or deliveries on account: “They say no, so they will have to explain to citizens what public services are going to cut,” he said. “For state affairs, a state opposition is needed, and it has not been, neither is it expected,” he said, to conclude stating that the PSOE “responds to the ultra -right -wing international with the BOE.”

The security crisis in Europe changes the passage to Sánchez’s mandate without a stable majority in Congress



“We must intervene from the public the markets that do not work”, in reference to the housing. “Its access is a constitutional right that is not being fulfilled,” he recognized, asking the communities governed by the PP to apply the Housing Law as Catalonia is doing. “What do they wait for,” he asked.