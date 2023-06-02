Pedro Sánchez will no longer make, in the middle of the campaign, the intervention scheduled in Strasbourg to present to the MEPs the priorities of the rotating presidency of the EU, which Spain will assume between July 1 and December 31. The Government announced yesterday that it has asked the president of Parliament, Roberta Metsola, to postpone it until September, when presumably a new Executive has already been formed after the general elections on July 23. The popular maintain, however, that the president’s resignation to use the focus that the event could give him at a crucial moment is only the product of the demand of her in-laws.

The leader of the European People’s Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, made public this Friday, before the Executive ruled, that he had sent a letter to Metsola in which he exactly requested that postponement, arguing that the advance electoral process in Spain made this “slight adjustment” necessary. A movement that the socialists criticized and framed within the “habitual partisan and manipulative use” of the popular group.

The possibility of a change of government in the midst of the Spanish presidency of the European Union (EU) worries the community institutions. The Spanish presidency comes at a decisive moment, with the challenges posed by the war in Ukraine, and it will be the last six months before the European elections in June 2024, so it is expected that it will serve to close numerous legislative projects.

However, at his entrance to the summit of the European Political Community held on Thursday in Chisinau (Moldova), the President of the Council, Charles Michel, wanted to downplay a possible change of government and assured that he does not believe it will have “any effect » in the Spanish presidency of the EU.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, also pointed out that he does not see “nothing extraordinary” in that the electoral advance coincides with the Spanish semester. “I think that the electoral campaign can be carried out without prejudice to the presidency,” he said. In fact, France already held its presidential elections during its presidency in 2022.

In his letter, however, Weber pointed out that the rotating presidency falls to Spain when the EU faces “unprecedented challenges” and at the same time that the bloc must work “internally” on the rule of law, the Migration Pact and the improvement of the competitiveness. Considering these “exceptional” circumstances, he asked to delay the presentation of the presidency so that “the newly elected president” presents the priorities “outside of national political battles.”

In Moncloa they assure that on Tuesday they transferred to the Communications Department of the Eurochamber their intention to request the postponement of the plenary session and that the only thing that Weber has done is “muddy” the ground and get ahead to leave them in a bad place. Sources from the European Parliament assure, however, that they were not aware of Sánchez’s intentions until today. In any case, and whoever it comes from, Metsola has decided to respond to the request.