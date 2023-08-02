Pedro Sánchez and his family are enjoying a few days of vacation in Morocco since Tuesday, a “private” trip and therefore paid for with their private resources, as confirmed by socialist and Moncloa sources to this newspaper. The summer vacation of the acting President of the Government, whose destiny was uncovered by the press of the Maghreb country after traveling to Marrakech, has become a significant matter of national politics given the devilish panorama left by the results of the general elections of the July 23th.

After the controversy caused by the early calling of the elections on an unprecedented date, already late in the summer and with millions of Spaniards on vacation, and once the defeatist horizon that was predicted was saved against forecast, Sánchez decided to cool the time after the verdict electoral and, with it, the negotiations for the uncertain investiture; at least until the first ’round’ of the new legislature, on August 17, with the constitution of Congress.

Everything pointed to the fact that in line with his implicit mandate, the PSOE leader had begun his rest by choosing La Mareta, in Lanzarote, as on other occasions throughout his term. The general secretary of PP, Cuca Gamarra, came to censure him on Monday, after Sánchez refused to speed up the meeting with Alberto Núñez Feijóo that he requested by letter, that he had left at the expense of the citizens in the midst of the fight for the investiture.

But no, the head of the Executive had not left, according to what the Socialists specified to the general surprise. Sánchez recorded a video at 9.30 in the morning at his party headquarters in Ferraz to make it clear that he has no other option than to obtain the majority he needs and continue in Moncloa. His vacation had thus been surrounded by a kind of mystery until the Moroccan media reported that he was in his country. An election with edges because the historical turn of the Spanish Government with respect to the position of Rabat towards the Sahrawis, assuming the position of the southern neighbor of an autonomy status for them, has earned this legislature the rejection of its partners and the opposition.