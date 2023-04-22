Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville and Zaragoza are the main objectives of the municipal elections on May 28 and for this reason they monopolize almost all the spotlights, but Spain affected by depopulation is also called to the polls in five weeks. Pedro Sánchez has chosen Úbeda (Jaén), a PSOE stronghold of 35,000 inhabitants in which the Socialists govern with an absolute majority with 16 of the 21 councilors (the other 5 are from the PP) to delve into the long-term strategy in the fight against the demographic challenge and launch the following commitment: guarantee that no citizen living in the rural world has to travel for more than half an hour to access quality basic public services. “We promise to take another step forward to guarantee equality among all Spaniards, wherever they live,” he stated, without setting deadlines, before 1,100 people at the closing ceremony of the PSOE rural convention, where the socialist candidacies were presented in municipalities of various autonomous communities.

Sánchez recalled the contribution of the socialist governments so that “Spain has built a welfare state with a large network of public health and education, and with an infrastructure network that is unique in the world”. Although he has immediately assumed that this growth has been uneven and at different speeds. “Making a country is also feeling the institutions close and that the State and the institutions get closer to the citizens having a physical presence”, the president of the Executive and general secretary of the PSOE has abounded in reference to the plan for the decentralization of state centers and headquarters of new creation.

After reaffirming his commitment “until the bars” with demographic challenge policies, Sánchez has opted for social and territorial equality, gender equality and ecological and digital transformation as key elements for the transformation of the rural environment. “To make a homeland is not to locate everything in the center of Spain, in the capital of Madrid, but to deploy it in all the territories of Spain. We are going to continue building the homeland by distributing the institutions in each and every one of the territories ”, he continued, citing for example a leading center for experimental flights in Jaén and a Defense technology center.

Before an audience that a few minutes before his arrival has applauded the timid rain that fell in Úbeda -where it had not rained for more than 40 days-, Sánchez has once again charged against the “denialism” of the right in relation to climate change. “They call themselves constitutionalists but they break the Constitution; They call themselves patriots but look how they speak ill of Spain abroad, they call themselves Europeanists but ignore the warnings from Brussels against their abuse of Doñana. This is the Spanish right, tell me what you brag about and I’ll tell you what you lack”, Sánchez proclaimed.

The leader of the PSOE has charged against the Junta de Andalucía chaired by Juan Manuel Moreno (PP) for the “reputational damage” caused by his intention to legalize a thousand hectares of irrigated land next to the natural park despite the threat they pose to the survival of Donana. “Neither UNESCO, nor the legal irrigators, nor the European Commission accompanies them in their attack on Doñana; the right has been left alone in its arrogance, and with Vox’s climate denialism,” Sánchez emphasized. “You can have a large parliamentary majority for four years, but you do not have the right to destroy a natural heritage like Doñana,” he has settled on the absolute majority of the PP in Andalusia. The controversy has forced Moreno to review his initial position and to ensure that the legislative project that he promotes together with the extreme right “is susceptible to change.” The Andalusian Minister for the Environment, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, will meet with the European Commissioner for the field, Virginijus Sinkevičius to clarify the differences with the EU, which is contemplating applying economic sanctions due to the danger in which Doñana finds itself.

