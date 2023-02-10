The debate on sending heavy weapons to Ukraine has always caused differences among the Twenty-seven, but with the creation of a coalition of countries willing to send Leopard 2 tanks, little by little that red line is dissipating. The Ukrainian leader, Volodímir Zelenski, has reiterated this Thursday his request to European leaders to deliver fighters and long-range missiles, a request that the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, assures that he will “study”. In addition, he is committed to “maintaining coordination and unity” with the allied countries before Russia.

Sánchez insists that joint action and the unity of the bloc “have been the great strength” of the West in the face of Moscow’s aggression and has insisted on the need to remain united and coordinated when studying the supply of fighter jets to kyiv. French President Emmanuel Macron has also been open to sending fighter jets to kyiv. “We do not exclude any scenario. The priority must be to send help to resist in the coming weeks”, he said, referring to the great military offensive that Russia is preparing in the Donbass region.

Before delivering the fighters, the Ukrainian pilots must be trained in their use – a training that can take 6 months -, in addition to reconditioning the aircraft. In this sense, Macron assures that “it does not exclude” its delivery, “but it does not correspond right now to the needs.”

In his meetings, in small groups, with the leaders this Thursday in Brussels, Zelenski has been able to verify the support of the EU to continue supporting Ukraine and the willingness of some Member States to deliver fighters and missiles. Poland, France and the Netherlands have opened the door to this possibility. And the Prime Minister of Latvia has asked to provide kyiv with “all the arsenal necessary for it to win the war” and has pointed out that it seems “reasonable” to send combat planes.

In addition, the European bloc picks up Zelenski’s gauntlet in its peace proposal and reaffirms its commitment to work “actively” with Ukraine on this front and to guarantee the broadest possible international participation.