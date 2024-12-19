The PNV and Junts yesterday supported the amendment presented by the Popular Party to repeal the temporary tax on energy companies, which prevents the Ministry of Finance from being able to extend it next Monday to apply it in 2025, and fulfill what was promised to the left-wing parties. . However, Sánchez insists that the Government will try to carry out this measure.

“The Government of Spain is committed to the tax on energy companies. I think we should make it fixed and it should stop being temporary, because we believe in tax justice because there is large corporations in our country that must contribute,” The President of the Government indicated in a press conference after the setback of the PP, Junts and PNV who joined forces to overthrow the tax on energy companies.

The socialist leader has clarified that there are two elements that could not be approved: the tax on energy companies and the equalization of the tax on diesel. “We are negotiating it with different parliamentary groups to be able to be approved in a royal decree law”he has indicated.

“Our commitment is, with some parliamentary groups, to approve a royal decree law on the tax on energy companies before the end of the year. We are going to do it, although we have already seen the position of some parliamentary groups that already today They have voted against that tax in that fiscal package“Sanchez added.

In a further step, the socialist leader stressed his willingness to carry out budgets for 2025, despite the difficulty of combining agreements in Congress for this purpose. “We are not going to ignore our responsibility. We are going to present accounts in accordance with the situation in Spain in 2025“, he stated and later accused other parties of exercising a “destructive opposition.”