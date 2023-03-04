Friday, March 3, 2023, 11:33



| Updated 8:32 p.m.



The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has acted as a visible leader in the criticism of the entire Executive branch of Ferrovial, in general terms, and its president, Rafael del Pino, in particular, for the transfer of the headquarters to the Netherlands. After several government sources slipped that the decision responded to a “personal interest” of the businessman to pay less taxes in Amsterdam, Sánchez himself pointed out yesterday from Finland that “the homeland is not just making heritage, it is being supportive, pitching in , and help, above all, when your country needs you ».

The Executive has reminded Del Pino that “a good part” of Ferrovial’s fortune “has been made thanks to Spain”, taking into account that the Del Pino family is “the third or fourth” fortune in the country. In this sense, Sánchez explained that the progress of the company is not related to legal guarantees, “which exist because in all international indices Spain, both from the OECD and the most prestigious in the world, place the country as one of the safest places to invest and there are the data”.

The trail of criticism continued yesterday against Del Pino by other ministers, all of them directed against Ferrovial. The third vice president, Teresa Ribera, considers that the march of Spain is “a political act” and that, from her point of view, it is an “unfair” decision. The head of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, insisted on the “little social commitment of those who often point to themselves as patriots.”

However, the construction company received signs of support, such as that of the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, who has fully entered the controversy by describing the government’s reaction to the company’s announcement as “incredible, absurd and dangerous”. In a harsh message, Garamendi has warned the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, that pointing out, with names and surnames, Rafael del Pino, president of Ferrovial, generates “distrust” among investors.