Pedro Sánchez or the parliamentary spokesperson of the socialist group, Patxi López, were the most logical bets to speak on behalf of the PSOE in this Tuesday’s session. However, the president once again played the game of confusion and left people and strangers surprised when the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, read the name of Óscar Puente, former mayor of Valladolid, to call him to the platform and act as spokesperson in the investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

The chamber was divided between the surprised faces of the right and more mischievous looks from deputies such as the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán, aware of the immediate impact that the move had had. Puente’s intention, as the exedil himself explained during more than half of his speech, was to show a winner of the elections (the local elections on May 28) for a pact between the following two political forces: PP and Vox. All to ridicule Feijóo’s strategy in his defense that “the most voted list should govern.” Although Puente ended up getting the same number of councilors as the popular candidate: eleven.

«Mr. Feijóo, from winner to winner, why do you have a better right to be President of the Government than I have to be mayor of Valladolid? “Explain it to me,” he told the popular party candidate while his party shouted at him.

Puente went even further and, considering the investiture for Feijóo lost, even allowed himself to predict that “very soon he will not have them to preside over his party either.” He also returned to recover the accusations that, in the final stretch of the 23-J campaign, linked the president of the PP with the drug trafficker Marcial Dorado, and that both PSOE and Sumar exploited.

Anger in Congress



The intervention ended with a great fight between the PP bench and an Armengol that, with difficulty, could return the plenary session to its normality. “I have to ask you to please stop kicking your seats,” he said.

The PSOE alleges that the election of the former mayor of Valladolid as spokesperson against Feijóo was intended to put “all the contradictions of the PP leader” in front of the mirror. «Puente was the most voted in the last May elections but the PP pact with Vox prevented him from governing. The socialist leadership defends that by speaking from winner to winner it can dismantle the house of cards of the PP’s argument,” they say.

The vision they offered from Genoa, on the other hand, was diametrically different: «Sánchez uses the former mayor of Valladolid as a squire so as not to confront Feijóo and avoid losing a new debate like the one caused by the president of the PP in the last electoral campaign. and thus save himself a new humiliation.

Autonomous agreements



The turn to respond, after Feijóo described the intervention as “the comedy club” and “a lack of respect for the Spanish,” was once again for Puente, who maintained his hard line against the candidate for the investiture. «What Spain can prophesy today without any fear of being wrong is that it has no future at the head of the PP. “You came to repeal Sanchismo and it ended up being repealed,” he added.

Puente stirred up fear of the extreme right alleging the pacts that the PP has reached with Vox since the arrival of Feijóo to the leadership of his party. «Thanks to you and your lack of political courage there are 11.4 million Spaniards who live under autonomous governments parasitized by the extreme right. If he is going to go down in history for anything, it is because he lacked the courage not to agree with the extreme right,” he concluded.