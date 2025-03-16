The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchezhas participated this Saturday by Videoconference at the leadership meeting convened by the United Kingdom To analyze the way to a peace agreement In the war of Ukraine.

Sanchez has intervened at this summit Telematically From the Interministerial Crisis Room of the Moncloa Palace, official sources reported.

This is the second summit about Ukraine sponsored by British Prime Minister, the Labor Keir Starmerand they have participated in it 25 allied leaders that integrate the call Volunteer coalitionamong them Sánchez, those responsible for the main countries of the European Union (EU), as well as NATO, Canada, Australia or New Zealand.

The Ukrainian leader has also virtually intervened, Volodimir Zelenskiwhom Starmer has shown its support Saying that Ukraine is the part that advocates for peace, having already committed to a stop the fire of one month, while the Russian president is the one who tries to postpone the cessation of the conflict.

Sanchez went to the beginning of the month in London to another meeting promoted by the British prime minister in which the door opened to try a European peace plan. This new meeting occurs after Sánchez’s meeting on Thursday at Moncloa with political parties to transfer them that Spain is prepared to arrive before 2029 to 2% of GDP in defense spendingas Sánchez announced in Brussels.

The United Kingdom leads conversations to consolidate the Volunteer coalition and his role as a peace force and as a pressure instrument on Putin to force him to close a 30 -day fire highunder the proposal already approved by the United States and Ukraine.