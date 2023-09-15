Pedro Sánchez does not want to give any details about his negotiation with the Catalan independentists, according to various sources close to him, because that would harm it and could ruin it. The absolute priority is to achieve the investiture, and the explanations are being left for later, something that opens the door for opposition criticism to occupy the political space. The president and his people do not even utter the word amnesty, although it seems evident that this is what is being negotiated. However, Sánchez, who had been without public appearances for almost two weeks because he contracted covid, broke his silence this Friday to try to reassure the progressive sectors that may be more concerned with the concessions to the independence movement that the PSOE has to make to achieve the investment. Without many details, the president has guaranteed that the agreement reached will respect “the letter and spirit” of the Constitution. Furthermore, he said it before a special audience, the leadership of the business community, in an event at the CEOE headquarters to present a strategic document of the Spanish presidency of the EU in which it analyzes how to strengthen European industrialization to guarantee greater autonomy and competitiveness.

The leadership of the PSOE and the Government sees how criticism of the amnesty is intensifying without there being any paper on the table yet. They feel tied because they cannot explain the negotiation or draw red lines when they are still seeking those limits in their conversations with the independentists. Nobody knows how the negotiation will end, and it would be too much of a risk to enter into that clash now. But Sánchez wanted to reassure his people and convince them that there is a very clear limit, which is the Constitution, and that the PSOE, a central party in the constitutional pact, will not do anything crazy.

After harshly criticizing Feijóo for wasting the Spaniards’ time, Sánchez has already placed himself on the stage of his investiture, and has tried to explain the outlines of what he intends to do. “I guarantee that, if the investiture underway does not prosper, as the candidate himself already assumes, and if I receive the order from the head of state, I will dedicate myself body and soul to achieving an authentic investiture. And I will not waste time on empty gestures. I will dedicate myself to dialogue with the rest of the political forces, but also with civil society, to build alliances and launch a positive political project. A project of progress and coexistence, which guarantees the stability of the country and which is fully consistent with the letter and spirit of the Spanish Constitution.”

Sánchez thus begins to build the basis of the speech with which he will defend the need for the pact with the independentists to stop the entry into La Moncloa of the right with the extreme right. His idea is that he will lead the possible Spain, which can bring many groups to agreement and fix the territorial problem, in the face of a PP-Vox that for him means “returning to dark times.” The leader of the PSOE does not mention the amnesty, but he does raise those main lines of his proposal. “A conciliatory project, based on science and the values, needs and aspirations of the social majority. A project that will look to the coming months, but also to the coming decades, and that will unite them in a coherent strategy that has been endorsed by academics, by the European Commission and, more recently, by the ballot boxes. A true project for Spain to continue moving forward and not go back to dark times.”

The leader of the PSOE has been especially hard on Feijóo, and has tried to attract businessmen, a sector always difficult for the socialists, to his side: “We have no time to waste. “This audience is made up mostly of women and men who know the value of time.” “The time is gold. The colossal waste of time of a candidate who has subjected the country to such a long period of paralysis is poorly understood. A period in which the candidate seems more determined to prevent another investiture than to achieve his own. The time does not belong to this or that candidate: it belongs to all Spaniards. And Spain has important and urgent things to resolve and does not have to waste time capriciously,” Sánchez concluded.

The PSOE is clear that the PP’s strategy involves generating an unbreathable climate that makes it very difficult to negotiate Sánchez’s investiture, that narrows the limits of the socialist negotiators or raises the price of the independentists, in order to try to force a repeat election that would It would give Alberto Núñez Feijóo a second chance to reach, with Vox, CC and UPN, the 176 seats he needs – now he has 172 -. Sánchez, they explain in his environment, is accustomed to this type of strong pressure, which he already experienced in 2019, when the pressure on ERC or on Teruel Exist was about to ruin his investiture. The resistance of the PSOE leader is the basis of his epic story, not in vain did he title his only book that way. Nobody knows how the negotiation will end, but those around the president are very clear that the leader is willing to resist pressure and seek that investiture, although the limit is clear: the constitutional text.