Sanchez confirms resignation and new adventure

The telenovela farewell to Ferrari by the now former chief aerodynamicist David Sanchez, which dominated the Italian and international media during the week of the break from the races between the Bahrain GP and the appointment scheduled for next weekend in Saudi Arabia, ended with the words of the person directly concerned. On LinkedIn the engineer from Montpellier has in fact confirmed his choice to leave the Maranello team, also confirming that already have an agreement to work in another Formula 1 team. Sanchez does not specify the name, but it is now public knowledge that it will be McLaren. “After 10 years at Ferrari, I decided to leave the team for another F1 project. This is my decision – wanted to clarify the French – matured for quite some time. Can’t wait to get back to work“.

LinkedIn at the center of Ferrari’s affairs

With a touch of irony, Sanchez also updated his current job position in “garden leave”thus emphasizing being in that compulsory transition phase for senior engineers before being able to marry in a new stable. Sanchez’s resignation caused a lot of talk because it was part of a process of constant renewal within the Ferrari teamconducted primarily by the new team principal Frederic Vasseur. Understandably, it was mainly men linked to the previous management of Mattia Binotto who left. Curiously LinkedIn is the protagonist in these days of the events connected to the world of Ferrari. In fact, yesterday the news of the announcement placed by the CEO bounced around everywhere. Benedetto Vigna on the social network dedicated to work interactions for the search for a new engineer to join the Scuderia.