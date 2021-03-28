Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias in Congress. JOSE LUIS ROCA / GTRES

Moncloa has been working for days so that the departure of Pablo Iglesias from the Government is as less traumatic as possible for United We Can. Pedro Sánchez will dismiss the second vice president on Tuesday, one day before the deadline to register the candidacies for the Madrid elections. The PSOE is committed to respecting the space of the minority partner, where Yolanda Díaz, Irene Montero and Ione Belarra will gain relevance without Iglesias, so as not to further stress the coalition. But Unidos Podemos does not trust and believes that the socialists will try to take advantage of the remodeling to impose their economic criteria and laws such as housing.

The latest outbursts that have disrupted the already unpredictable and incandescent Spanish politics have not altered Pedro Sánchez’s pulse. The president reiterated this week to his own, in the face of the constant noise that the government coalition will collapse sooner or later, that the roadmap remains unchanged. His idea remains the same: exhaust the legislature and hold elections in 2023, taking advantage of the tailwind of European funds and economic recovery. Before, the covid must be under control thanks to the immunization of the population and the abundance of vaccines. Sánchez is so sure that even in the federal executive of the PSOE last Monday he stressed that Spain will assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of that year. It will be the first time since 2010. And you don’t want to miss it. But for that he needs that the other soul of the Government does not sink.

The vertigo has been palpable in recent days at United We Can. The abrupt farewell of Pablo Iglesias to the Government, where he will no longer be able to remain as he wanted until April 14, Republic Day, has accelerated a transition that, if not for the impulse of Isabel Díaz Ayuso to call elections in Madrid, who you know when it would have happened. Iván Redondo, the president’s chief of staff, and Juanma del Olmo, director of strategy and communication for the second vice president, are in permanent contact to grease the coalition since the ground was opened at the feet of Iglesias last Tuesday in the Senate. Nobody at United We Can warned that the Electoral Law of the Community of Madrid prevents members of the Government from being candidates.

The faces of circumstances and serious rictus of Julio Rodríguez, the cabinet chief of Iglesias, and of the advisers to the ministers of United We Can as they were arriving in the Upper House said it all. The journalists crowded in front of the door through which Iglesias had to leave. His reaction was not to leave the hemicycle from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the time he was in the Senate – “it is even good for me to stay here,” he confessed to a socialist senator surprised that he did not move from his seat, where he had time until his last interpellation — while his team asked for legal reports that would leave them a way out. They did not find it. According to the socialist interlocutors consulted, among them ministers – “they do not have a legal team with legal experience” – the ruling, garrafal and improper of high politics, sums up the lack of experience of his partner in the Government. Yolanda Díaz would be seen as the exception.

One of the first litmus tests of the new stage in the coalition government will be the entry of Ione Belarra, who has been very critical in public with José Luis Ábalos, but especially with Margarita Robles, in the Council of Ministers as head of the portfolio of Social Rights. The current Secretary of State for Agenda 2030 has been updated, in meetings in La Moncloa in which, in addition to Redondo and Del Olmo, Félix Bolaños, Secretary General of the Presidency, has also been present on the challenges of the Government in the immediate present. The forecast is that the changes in the Government will be carried out on Wednesday.

Sánchez and Iglesias will continue to maintain the dialogue, but as of Tuesday United We can enter unknown territory. Without the hyper-leadership of its founder or his enormous capacity to attract the spotlight by taking advantage of his presence in the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Labor and future third vice president, behind the head of Economy, Nadia Calviño — Iglesias wanted her to maintain her rank— you must step forward. The same as Irene Montero, the Minister of Equality, Belarra or Nacho Álvarez, Secretary of State for Social Rights and economic head of United We Can. Iglesias, who has indicated Díaz as the successor at the head of his political project, thinks that the communist minister has earned a space after demonstrating her ability to close agreements with the employers and unions during the pandemic. Without making her an easy negotiator.

The PSOE does not hide its relief and assumes that public clashes will be reduced ostensibly with Churches outside the Council of Ministers. But nobody is aware that Díaz and Calviño start from antagonistic positions on issues such as labor reform, the elephant in the room that causes the most serious friction between the PSOE and United We Can. The trans law promoted by Irene Montero is today the other great point of disagreement between the Government partners. Socialist sources familiar with the evolution of the negotiations maintain that it seems that the positions are getting closer. In Unidos Podemos they distrust and are very aware that the First Vice President Carmen Calvo announced a week ago a law against prostitution and trafficking.

Where the thing does not flow is in the housing law. A meeting between Belarra and David Lucas, secretary general of Urban Agenda and Housing is scheduled for Monday, but positions on intervention in the rental market remain very distant. “There are still things to do, we will have to comply with what the president and I signed in regard to housing,” Iglesias warned on Tuesday in his dismissal from the Senate. The two partners of the Executive agreed last October to introduce income limits in the future housing law. The Socialists are now leaning towards landlord bonuses that lower the rent.

While the Government is resetting, United We can also finalize the readjustments as an organization. The step taken by Iglesias to save the 4-M for the brand in Madrid, where it emerged in 2014, has been celebrated in Ferraz and La Moncloa. Not only because without churches the day to day in the government will be easier. The most palpable proof that the PSOE needs United We Can is that it mobilizes an electorate that the Socialists do not reach. And that, in Madrid, another government can decide.

Changes in the second levels of the Executive

Pedro Sánchez has the last word, but the different sources consulted by the Executive agree that there will be no more changes in the Council of Ministers than those already known. “Pedro is not one of many changes,” they say in Unidos Podemos, where they nevertheless recognize that if the president had in mind a more profound remodeling of ministers, he would not have communicated it. Having ruled out the surprises in the leadership of the ministries, in the second levels of the Government there will be news. The reinforcement of the candidacy of Ángel Gabilondo with young profiles and with management experience requires several appointments to fill the vacancies that have occurred. Hana Jalloul, number two from the PSOE list, she cannot continue as Secretary of State for Migration. Irene Lozano, number five, is the Secretary of State for Sports. And Jesús Ángel Celada is the general director of Disability Policies.