The PSOE is well aware that a large part of the results for next May 28 will depend on the younger segment of the electorate and, particularly, on that group of citizens who will be voting for the first time. And polls, both public and internal to the parties, indicate that this new voter is not especially prone to socialist postulates and that, furthermore, half of the young people on 28-M could stay at home. With this backdrop, Pedro Sánchez launched himself fully this Saturday from Murcia to capture the support of the youngest with a coup de effect with a view to the long-awaited vacations: discounts on transport, both for traveling around Europe and within Spain.

The first measure announced by the president was that the Council of Ministers next Tuesday is going to approve a 50% discount on Interrail so that everyone between 18 and 30 years old can travel around Europe this summer. The Executive’s offer will be extended between June 15 and September 15.

In addition, he announced that to “make it easier for young people to also travel through Spain and get to know all its immense historical and cultural heritage” the Government is also going to try a 90% discount on trains and buses that depend on the State and 50% on High Speed ​​trains.

“Unknown Treasures”



The PSOE leader explained that this second programme, that of trips around Spain, in addition to encouraging young people to discover the “unknown treasures” of their country, aims to “help the tourism sector and the cultural sector” by “promoting thousands of of national destinations”, particularly in rural areas.

Always with an eye on the new voters, the PSOE general secretary recalled that the Government has placed young people at the “center of its priorities”, approving in recent times improvements in their training, in their access to employment or the access to a “dignified home”.

The discounts for youth travel this summer is the umpteenth announcement by Pedro Sánchez in this pre-electoral campaign, in which he does not hesitate to use the BOE and, above all, the checkbook. To the measures announced in housing a few weeks ago and the more than 1,300 million euros approved this Wednesday for the creation of 45,000 new bilingual Vocational Training places, added this Friday, in an act of the PSOE in Alicante, another 560 million euros in education.

In addition, and always in an electoral key, the President of the Government noted as his own the merit of the agreement yesterday between employers and unions to raise wages by 4% this year and 3% in 2024 and 2025. According to the head of the Executive, this The agreement has been possible thanks to the “social peace” that is based on the “social dialogue” promoted by the socialist government when the PP had previously “thrown it away”. The wage agreement, Sánchez explained, will create a framework of “certainty” that will “make Spain move forward at this time.”