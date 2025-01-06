01/06/2025



Updated at 8:48 p.m.





The current regional secretary of the Socialist Party of Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca, has surprisingly called the media for an appearance this Tuesday that it clearly sounds like farewell and that opens the doors wide to the mayor of Soria, Carlos Martínez, as his replacement at the head of the formation.

Precisely this Monday is the date set for the congressional process to begin with the presentation of the pre-candidacies, whose deadline ends this Tuesday. It has been in the last few days when The conversations between the two possible opponents have multiplied without reaching an agreement on a single list and who to lead it.

And it is that the division in the party is a fact for months with the federations of León and Valladolid, headed by deputy Javier Alfonso Cendón and minister Óscar Puente respectively, very close to Ferraz and openly against the continuity of Tudanca, which maintained the support of its hard core and several provinces.

The names of Luis Tudanca and Carlos Martínez are the names that had been most popular to lead the PSOE in the community, along with that of the Minister of Equality Ana Redondo -a native of Valladolid- and that of the spokesperson of the socialist Federal Executive, the Burgos woman Esther Pena.