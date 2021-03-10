Pedro Sánchez has been meeting since noon at the headquarters of the PSOE with his hard core. The President of the Government has traveled to Ferraz, after participating at 1:00 p.m. in an act of the Executive, the presentation of the Guide to Feminist Foreign Policy, to analyze the political situation generated as a result of the announcement of the motion of censure that his formation and Citizens have presented this morning against the popular president of Murcia, Fernando López Miras.

The political earthquake that has unleashed the Murcian operation, supervised, endorsed and completed by the Socialist Organization secretary, has far exceeded their forecasts. The announcement by the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, that she was dissolving the Madrid Assembly to call elections on May 4 (now in limbo and subject to legal discussion) has caught the leadership of the PSOE by surprise. At 1:30 p.m. an appearance was scheduled for the party’s number three, José Luis Ábalos, announced around 11:00 a.m. And it has finally been suspended.

The Socialists believed that everything would be limited to Murcia. After several weeks of negotiation with Ciudadanos, they saw no margin to replicate the operation that affects the governments of that community and the capital city council in other territories where the PSOE was the first electoral force in 2019 but was left without the possibility of governing by the veto of the party then chaired by Albert Rivera, mainly in Madrid and Castilla y León. And the step of Ayuso has caught them with the changed foot.

In Madrid the socialists do not even have a clear candidate for the elections. In his scheme, Ángel Gabilondo was expected to leave to act as Ombudsman as soon as it was possible to reach an institutional agreement with the PP. And, although recently the names of ministers such as Industry, Reyes Maroto, or Defense, Margarita Robles, have sounded as an alternative, in Ferraz they did not believe that there was any urgency to make a decision.

The full-fledged presentation of a motion of censure, which has followed another presented by Más Madrid to prevent the electoral advance, shows to what extent the calculations have failed. The secretary general of the Madrid Socialists himself, José Manuel Franco, has admitted that he is not sure that the initiative will actually be processed (despite the fact that, for the moment, the Assembly Table, in which there is a majority of PSOE and Cs have accepted them). In Castilla y León, the PSOE has had more luck and Luis Tudanca has been able to register his before Alfonso Fernández Mañueco even had the unlikely temptation to emulate Ayuso.

Franco is in Ferraz with Sánchez, the deputy secretary general of the PSOE, Adriana Lastra; the Secretary of Organization, José Luis Ábalos and his number two, Santos Cerdán. The foreseeable at this time, in any case, is that there will no longer be an appearance of the also Minister of Transport but of Gabilondo, spokesman in the Madrid Assembly.