The president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, acknowledged this Thursday that the Villarejo case It generates concern among the energy leadership. Moreover, after the decision of this past Wednesday by the investigating judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón to include Galán and three of his directors (Fernando Becker, Francisco Martínez Córcoles and Rafael Orbegozo) in the investigation for the alleged espionage orders for part of the company to retired curator José Manuel Villarejo. “We have been hearing the news for three years from the media. The board of directors is already a little tired of the issue, half are foreigners ”, said the businessman during his speech at the 2022 Trends Forum, organized by EL PAÍS. “Half (of the council) are foreigners. Half [de la cúpula] We are from this land and others from Anglo-Saxon or Brazilian countries ”.

“I cannot say that it is a pleasant situation. It is not, ”stressed the Iberdrola executive, to whom the magistrate attributes alleged crimes of bribery, against privacy and documentary falsification. “We have tried to appear without success.” Sánchez Galán has reiterated his willingness to testify in the instruction to be able to defend his version. “A month ago, [los miembros del consejo] They said: ‘Gentlemen, we are going to tell the judge that we want to go tell him our truth and our things; we do not have any reliable information about the file [de la investigación]”, He pointed out, referring to the statement sent by the energy company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), where it reported that it had sent a letter to the magistrate to make itself available to him.

At that time, Galán was on the verge of being charged and wanted to get ahead of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, which had not yet asked him to testify. But the judge turned a deaf ear to his initiative and it was not until this Tuesday, when he already had the request of the public prosecutor on the table, when he signed the car to call him as investigated. This Thursday, the highest representative of Iberdrola spoke directly to García-Castellón: “Investigate whatever you want, but at least let me tell you our version; [estaría] delighted to go tell what they have not let us tell until now ”. Along the same lines, company sources have already defined these citations as an “opportunity”.

Iberdrola, which has been targeting the National Court for months, tries to minimize damage. In a statement sent this Thursday to its employees, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the company assures its workers that, from the internal investigation they have carried out and from the part of the instruction that they know from the media, “It has not been the slightest indication of the intervention in the facts” of Galán and the other three directors to whom the judge imputed this Wednesday. As it defends in that letter, where the responsibility for any possible irregularity is limited to the Corporate Security and Administration and Control divisions, there is nothing that links the hiring of Villarejo with members of the company outside these areas.