Pedro Sánchez has agitated today the fear that the situation experienced with Catalonia in 2017, the attempt to secede outside the democratic channels that forced the Government to intervene in autonomy with the support of the PSOE, will be reproduced if Alberto Núñez Feijóo wins the elections on July 23 and even more so if you need Vox to govern, as most of the polls suggest at that time. «We did not cause that situation; It was the PP that governed », he has come to affirm.

It is not the first time that the President of the Government blames the popular for the ‘procés’ and for the escalation of tension that the Catalan independence parties staged from 2012 until the year in which, in the absence of the rest of the political forces, they came to proclaim in Parliament the establishment of the Catalan Republic as an “independent and sovereign State, of law, democratic and social”, through a declaration that the then president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, ended up leaving on hold 44 seconds later. Although, normally, he does it on an equal footing with the secessionists. Not this time.

In an interview on RNE, in which he was reminded that, according to a 40db survey, 34% of those who voted for him in 2019 and say they will not do so again justify their decision in the pardons granted to the pro-independence leaders convicted of sedition, Sánchez has defended that “many times things are explained with the facts” and has insisted on his statement that the Catalonia of 2023 is much better than that of 2017.

Slaps, confrontation and fracture



“Today the Constitution is fulfilled, unconstitutional resolutions are not raised, the situation has nothing to do with it,” he said. “Seeing that the first force in Parliament is the party of Salvador Illa (the leader of the PSC and its former Minister of Health), that in Barcelona there is a socialist mayor – he added, ignoring that he governs thanks to the free support of the popular – is a extraordinary news for the unity of Spain. Others solve it with slaps, like Mr. Abascal and others, like the PP, would lead us to the situation of confrontation and fracture that we are already experiencing.

Sánchez – who has once again appealed to his record of victories “against the forecast” to argue that he believes it is possible to win the elections and has charged against the “conservative” polls – has pointed out that his intention is to continue governing as in this legislature, although he has left fall that a government with the Sumar of Yolanda Díaz will be more harmonious than the coalition with Unidas Podemos has been. In any case, he is determined to come to terms with ERC and Bildu. “Of course”, he has settled himself.

“To carry out the labor reform I look for votes even under the stones, to revalue pensions according to the CPI, I look for votes even under the stones,” he said, reiterating an argument that has been repeated in recent days. The president argues that while he agrees with the independentistas to “advance rights” the PP and Vox do so to “cut them.”