Nothing has moved for months in Pedro Sánchez’s policy of gestures towards the Catalan secessionist forces and, for now, it will not. The chief executive does not plan to take any new step until Catalonia has a government, but in addition, he will avoid any movement that could interfere with the campaign designed from his cabinet in La Moncloa for the May 4 elections in the Community of Madrid.

The strategy adapted to the profile of Angel Gabilondo To try to attract the vote of the electorate that leaves the Citizens’ boat, it follows the same pattern as the one that allowed Pedro Sánchez to retain the Moncloa in 2019 after the motion of censure against Mariano Rajoy but did not reach the dream majority. Then, the leader of the PSOE promised things like bringing back Carles Puigdemont, re-criminalizing illegal referendums or a law to end the “sectarian use” of TV3 by the independence movement.

Barely two months later, all of that was dead paper. Sánchez agreed with Esquerra launch a dialogue table to address the political status of Catalonia In exchange for his investiture and, in his first interview on TVE, already as president of the XIV legislature, he announced his willingness to lower the crime of sedition for which those convicted of the ‘procés’ are serving a sentence.

In practice, none of the above has taken place either. The urgencies of the pandemic prevailed. To date, no bureau meeting has been held. The only thing that took place, on February 6, 2020, was a meeting between Sánchez and then-president Quim Torra at the Palau de la Generalitat. The bilateral forum had to be constituted at the end of the same month to start periodic encounters that never came. Later, when the “new normal” came, the Supreme Court confirmed and made firm the disqualification of Torra, Junts and ERC were unable to agree to elect a new president and elections were called in Catalonia.

During this time, the Government has continued to wink at the Republican independentistas, whom it needed to carry out the Budgets and other legislative initiatives. There has been nothing effective, but, among other things, agreed to create a commission with the Generalitat to harmonize the wealth tax (which unleashed the anger of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, against whom the measure was directed) and, since the end of the year, there have been many messages from different members of the Executive destined to pay the pardons for the 1 -OR.

Avoid controversy



The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, already pointed out a long time ago that the grace measure would probably not be addressed by the Council of Ministers until June. It cannot be concluded that the Government is delaying the matter because the Supreme Court report on the matter is not yet ready. But in the middle of the Madrid pre-campaign, the Executive a controversy has obviously been spared by preventing the State Advocacy, whose opinion the judgment requested to obtain, from pronouncing itself.

The legal arm of the Government, as a party affected by the embezzlement of public funds, already submitted its report to the high court last Tuesday, but in it argued that it is not for him to express himself on the “justice or convenience” of the pardon because otherwise it could be understood that it anticipates or determines the meaning of a decision that is solely the responsibility of the Council of Ministers.

On March 22, a day after Gabilondo assured in his first campaign interview that he rejects all extremism and will not agree with “this Iglesias”, in addition, the PSOE added its votes to those of the PP and Vox in the Congress Table and, against its coalition partner United We Can, prevented the lower house from debating the ‘amnesty law’ promoted by the Catalan sovereign parties.

Nor has anything been done to bring the reform of the crime of sedition to the lower house, which according to government sources, is already ready. The Minister of Territorial Policy, Miquel IcetaHe alleged last Monday in an interview in ‘La Vanguardia’ that it is not at all clear that he can get ahead and assured that he will hardly have the support of the independentistas because for them it would be as much as admitting that they committed a crime. In Moncloa they assure that they do not rule out ending up bringing to Congress that reform of the Penal Code together with the one that would review the crimes related to freedom of expression. But the decision is not made.

Tax harmonization has not been talked about since Ayuso advanced the elections. Gabilondo insists every time he has the opportunity to has no intention of touching taxes . And although the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, insists that she intends that this year the reform of the financing system can be addressed with which the changes in Patrimony or Successions will be linked, the matter has been left “calmly” in the hands of a new group of experts.