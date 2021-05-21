Message of optimism from the Government regarding the recovery of the tourism sector. The President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, has advanced that by the end of 2021 the arrival of foreign tourists to Spain will recover between 60% and 70% of the activity prior to the outbreak of the crisis.

For this same summer, the arrival of international tourists is expected to reach between 30% and 40% of pre-crisis levels. That is, between 8.5 and 10 million foreign visitors. “Tourism will be the lever that definitively drives the way out of the crisis and recovery,” said Sánchez during the presentation of the Digital Green Certificate this Friday at Fitur.

The president has also confirmed that as of June 7, all vaccinated tourists from all over the world will be allowed to enter, including those arriving from the US. News that accompanies the decision to allow, from this very Monday, the arrival of tourists from third countries (outside the European Union) “without entry requirements or controls”, provided they are classified as safe countries.

This list would already include travelers from the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Korea, Israel, Thailand, China, Rwanda or Japan. “Starting next Monday, Spain will be delighted to welcome British tourists. They are welcome, without restrictions or health requirements, ”Sánchez specified during his speech, aware of the weight of these travelers in the sector, especially in regions most affected by the tourist stoppage such as the Balearic and Canary Islands.

“This is extraordinary news and fills us all with joy and excitement,” said the president, convinced that “the launch of the so-called EU Covid Digital Green Certificate and the relaxation of restrictions will allow all of us to have a better summer than that of 2020 ».

Covid passport



The president has gone to Fitur together with the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto and the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, to present how this green certificate will work, approved on Thursday afternoon by the European Union, whose registration will be issued by the Ministry of Health and that will allow free movement between EU countries from July. “It is not a passport or a travel document; nor is it a requirement, but rather a mechanism to facilitate the mobility, arrival and transit of travelers, ”Sánchez specified.

The Executive insists that it is a “simple, free and universal” document with which to prove that a person is vaccinated or has a PCR. “All you have to do is pass a QR code through a reader without having to wait,” Sánchez explained, noting that with this certificate, “Spain is going to restart its economic activity safely.”

“I am very aware of the complexity facing the sector, with thousands of families who have seen their way of life endangered. They will continue to count on our support, ”said Sánchez. The president recalled that the tourism industry is highly relevant due to its economic impact on the country, contributing more than 14% to GDP in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

For this reason, this industry is the only one as a sector that has a specific component within the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan sent to Brussels a few weeks ago. The implementation of the certificate and the rate of vaccination could improve estimates that, within the document, indicate that the sector will not fully recover until the end of 2022. A date that some international organizations delay even well into 2023.

But the truth is that the current reality invites the most positive side in the forecast balance. As the Executive has advanced, in just a few days the vaccination of those under 50 years of age will begin. And almost one hundred percent of those over 80 are already fully vaccinated. More than 16 million Spaniards have already received the first dose of one of the vaccines, and a total of 7.7 million already have the complete schedule. “The tourism sector is going to be the reactor that drives economic recovery, also thanks to this vaccination process,” the government insists.