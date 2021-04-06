Pedro Sánchez redoubles the bet despite the delays in recent weeks and maintains vaccination plans. In the midst of the crisis within the EU, where doubts are multiplied by the constant problems and the pace much slower than that of the United States or the United Kingdom, the President of the Government has decided to make a specific appearance to launch an optimistic message and guarantee that the plans will be fulfilled. Sánchez has placed several milestones, which will end at the end of August with 33 million people, 70% of the population, and before they will have other fundamental steps with 5 million citizens vaccinated on May 3 and 25 million in the week of May 19. July.

Despite the fact that the first major objective set by the Executive has been breached, to have 80% of the population over 80 years vaccinated in March, Sánchez has proposed with absolute certainty several dates that show that, according to the Executive’s data, the Vaccination will have a strong acceleration in the coming weeks, with those 5 million citizens covered on May 3. So much so that Sánchez has assured that the Government is working towards the goal of “not needing” to extend the state of alarm as of May 9, when the current extension declines. If it were not renewed, all management would remain in the hands of the communities, without a curfew, the star measure that marks the state of alarm. The autonomies could close shops and other types of measures, but not make curfews.

On video, statements by Pedro Sánchez about the end of the state of alarm.PHOTO: ANDREA COMAS / VIDEO: QUALITY

Everything has been, therefore, optimistic messages, although the president has insisted that it is still necessary to exercise extreme caution and comply with the measures until vaccination progresses. In the second quarter, he explained, the number of vaccines that arrived in Spain in the first quarter will be multiplied by 3.5. “We are nearing the end of this nightmare. There is less left, ”insisted the president, who clearly had the objective of launching an optimistic message not only to citizens but also to the economic world, very aware of the evolution of vaccination. “Vaccination is the most effective economic policy,” he insisted.

“We are at the beginning of the end of the pandemic. The obstacle is enormous, but the solution will be even more so. Spain already has an exit horizon ”, he concluded. Sánchez has defended the management of the European Union, highly questioned by the obvious delays, and has played down all the controversies, in addition to transferring confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine. “If today Spain has vaccines it is because we have acted together, the union is essential in the fight against the pandemic,” he insisted to defend the EU and avoid entering the clash with Madrid for having explored the possibility of buying the vaccine individually Russian Sputnik. “The Spanish vaccination rate is very positive in the European context,” said the president, who pointed out that all vaccination delays in the EU are due to “non-compliance” by AstraZeneca and not to errors by the European Commission.

In recent weeks, Sánchez had had little media prominence in the management of the crisis, focused on the decisions of the communities, but La Moncloa has always tried to star in the good news about vaccination at all times. “This second semester we are going to see an acceleration in the vaccination process. We are going to vaccinate without rest. The speed of vaccination is the main occupation of the Government of Spain ”, he insisted.

The president has appeared after the first meeting of his new Council of Ministers, after the departure of Pablo Iglesias. The appearance has taken place in the middle of the requests of the opposition to dismiss the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. Sánchez has limited himself to pointing out: “the Minister of the Interior has all my confidence.” The last time the president accepted questions was after an extraordinary European Council for the coronavirus, last February, coinciding with the breakdown of the negotiation between the Executive and the PP for the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary and other institutional bodies pending with expired charges.

On February 26, Sánchez appeared in the gardens of La Moncloa before journalists as he had not done since the balance press conference that he offered on December 29, 2020. The president appeared last Tuesday, although without questions, to give an account of the changes in the Executive after the departure of Pablo Iglesias, and which have led to the incorporation of Ione Belarra as Minister of Social Rights and the change of Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz as second and third vice presidents, respectively.

The appearance of the president is part of a new period of arrival of vaccines after the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced on Monday the arrival this week of 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Spain, something that will become “the periodicity of all the weeks” during the month of April with a weekly reception that will be similar. Sánchez has insisted that the Spanish health system has the capacity to vaccinate 3.5 million people a week, and as soon as enough vaccines arrive, they will walk at full speed to reach that rate.