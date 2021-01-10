In Moncloa, only a small group of people know in detail the decision that Pedro Sánchez will make to face the forced restructuring of the coalition government after the appointment of the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, as the PSC candidate for the Catalan elections of the next 14 February. The president hides his intentions even from his coalition partners, United We Can, whom has promised to respect the quota of power in the Executive that both formations agreed before the investiture session that last Thursday was just one year old.

Currently, the purples flaunt four ministries and a vice presidency, that of Pablo Iglesias, while the socialists lead 14 portfolios and they have three vice presidents: Carmen Calvo (Presidency), Nadia Calviño (Economic Affairs) and Teresa Ribera (Ecological Transition). The proportion is greater than three to one for the PSOE.

But the scheme could undergo changes on January 29, at the beginning of the Catalan electoral campaign, the same day that the Health Minister has set for his departure. Socialists seek to mitigate the political cost of sending Illa on an electoral tour while remaining at the forefront of managing the pandemic with a cumulative incidence of covid-19 that breaks daily records and threatens to put Spain in a virulent third wave.

However, not even the date is clear yet. Catalan parties will decide next Friday if the elections are finally held. “A decision will be made based on epidemiological data and based on political consensus,” the president of the Parliament of Catalonia, Roger Torrent, explained in December. There are precedents. Last year the Basque and Galician elections, originally scheduled for April 5, were delayed to July 12 due to the incidence of the virus. “What I personally believe is that if there is no general home confinement, you cannot tell people: you can go to work but not to vote,” said the first secretary of the PSC. Miquel Iceta (who is replacing Illa as a candidate) last Friday in an interview in this newspaper, while predicting that, “with the data we have today, the elections should be able to be held.”

If they finally fall behind, Illa could extend her continuity at the Health front, since her cessation has been linked to the beginning of the campaign. A simple way to leave, at the same time, open a door to their continuity in ministry. The truth is that, while he manages the pandemic, he will have golden minutes on television thanks to his institutional appearances.

For now, all the parties – except for the PSOE itself – have already asked for his immediate departure. Even the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, he dropped that it would be appropriate for him to leave the ministry. «The pandemic requires all concentration, courage, intelligence and dedication. What I would like is for a decision to be made promptly, “he said.

While criticism rages, Moncloa is silent on its roadmap to restructure the Government. The most logical solution is also the least aggressive: ccontinue the legislature with a simple change of cards. With the departure of Illa, the Catalan Socialists would lose their quota in the Government, so the best placed to enter the Council of Ministers is Iceta himself. The current first secretary of the PSC has always remained faithful to Sánchez and carried out his replacement as a candidate for the Generalitat with sportsmanship – “I have lost twice, Illa none,” he went on to say. In addition, he was already proposed by Sánchez to preside over the Senate in May 2019, but the ERC veto and the abstentions of PP and Ciudadanos to designate him as an autonomous senator, an essential requirement, prevented him from running for office.

Now his party has the opportunity to compensate him with the position of Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, a portfolio that has gained prominence with the disagreements between the Government and the autonomous communities raised by the sole command derived by the state of Alamar decreed on March 14 or even by the distribution of vaccine doses.

Its current owner, Carolina Darias, has been present in all the inter-territorial meetings of the branch with Salvador Illa. Also in the conversations that took place between the Central Executive and the Madrid Executive due to the crisis caused by the restrictive measures proposed by the Government in autumn.

Darias’s resume



That resume makes Darias an ideal candidate to take the reins of Health. On January 4, after it was learned that Illa would leave the ministry, appeared with him at a press conference to report on the epidemiological situation, although he limited himself to admitting that he does not know the president’s intentions, like Iceta. “I will be where it is believed that I can be more useful with enthusiasm, with great discretion and a great sense of loyalty to public administrations and respect for others,” the minister settled.

Although socialist sources take for granted that this is the option with the most possibilities, the government crisis provides an opportunity for Sánchez to undertake a profound reform of his Council of Ministers and adapt it to the management of European funds to mitigate the crisis economic derived from covid-19. Some ministries such as Universities or Consumer Affairs were separated from their matrices to accommodate members of Podemos in the Cabinet, however, un change of that draft will jeopardize the stability of the coalition.