President Pedro Sánchez must face his second government crisis this week since he formed the coalition with United We Can in January last year, as a result of the decision of his second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, to leave his post to head the candidacy of the purple party in the regional elections of the Community of Madrid. The first and only remodeling so far was only two months ago, due to the departure of the then Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, also to run for elections, in his case, the Catalan ones.

These changes, which will take place after the resignation of Iglesias on Tuesday, after participating in his last Council of Ministers, consist, on the one hand, in the appointment of the Minister of Labor as the new vice president, although she will occupy the third. The second will be for the Minister of Economic Affairs and until now the third vice president, who has risen one ladder, so as not to be below Díaz.

Unidos Podemos initially tried to ensure that the Minister of Labor retained the second vice presidency, in her capacity from now on as the main representative of Unidos Podemos within the Government. However, Calviño defended that, as the chief economic officer of the Executive and president of the Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs, it did not make sense for her to occupy a lower position in the organization chart, since Díaz also has an economic portfolio.

Díaz herself, who was clear that she was not going to resign from the Ministry of Labor, already stated then that she did not want to fight “for the armchairs”, so the dispute was resolved in just one day, instead of becoming entrenched, as usual in the relationship between PSOE and United We Can in what we have been in office.

In fact, this gesture by the future vice president was positively received by the socialist sector of the Government, and interpreted as a sign that the relationship with United We Can may be less tense with her at the helm, if she decides in the future not to air the discrepancies as form of pressure, as on this occasion, as sources from Moncloa explained to Europa Press.

Belarra, new minister



In addition to the change in the status of Díaz, the incorporation to the Council of Ministers of the until now Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, is also planned to occupy the Ministry of Social Rights that Iglesias leaves vacant, and that will no longer go linked to a vice presidency.

Belarra is one of the main leaders of the purple party and, in fact, was the one who took the reins of Podemos, together with the parliamentary spokesman, Pablo Echenique, when Iglesias and the ‘number two’ and now Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, were in it drops for two months after the premature birth of their twins in the summer of 2018.

The current Secretary of State has already played a key role as one of the main negotiators of United We Can, first, for the Budget agreement that they agreed with the PSOE from outside the Government in 2019 – accounts that did not get to see the light– . After the general elections of November of that year, he was also in charge of closing the details of the coalition agreement with the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Government, Félix Bolaños, after the pact sealed by Sánchez and Iglesias, and also participated in the negotiation of the program .

That is why during this first year of the legislature it has also become one of the main ones in charge of negotiating with the PSOE the most relevant issues for Podemos, such as the Housing Law that they continue to negotiate, in addition to being one of the representatives’ morados’ of the Government more critical of the reluctance of the Socialists. In fact, his reproaches to the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, have generated several controversies.

This second remodeling of the Government will take place just two months after the one that Sánchez undertook at the end of January after the departure of the then Minister of Health Salvador Illa, also for electoral reasons: in his case, he left to lead the candidacy of the PSC in the Catalan elections on February 14, three days before the campaign began, and promoted by Sánchez.

Despite the fact that then, United We Can, and Iglesias himself, questioned that Illa remained in office for a month from when he announced his candidacy until the campaign began, Iglesias planned to do the same now, and stay until mid-April, when the Madrid contest starts.

Churches departure earlier than expected



However, the electoral law of the Community of Madrid, in which the ‘morados’ had not repaired until Tuesday, frustrated the vice president’s plans to rush to the end, since the rule prevents members of the central government from being part of the electoral lists when they are presented. The deadline to register the candidacies expires on Wednesday, March 31, so Iglesias must leave the Government on Tuesday.

He himself advanced, after realizing the conditions of the Madrid electoral law, that next Tuesday will be his last Council of Ministers. The forecast is that that same Tuesday he will present his resignation and, after that, Sánchez will notify the King of the new changes. Finally, the transfer of portfolios will take place, which will be expected on Wednesday, as government sources explain to Europa Press.

Illa’s departure resulted in the change of portfolio of Minister Carolina Darias, who went from Territorial Policy and Public Function to occupy Health, with the third wave of the pandemic still raging. In addition, it involved the incorporation of the leader of the PSC, Miquel Iceta, as Minister of Territorial Policy.

And just like then, Sánchez’s intention is to make the minimum possible changes, in a context that is still in a pandemic, with the levels of incidence of the coronavirus threatening to rise. Therefore, only the promotion of Díaz and Calviño and the incorporation of Belarra are planned.

The surprising decision by Iglesias to leave the Government and the vice presidency – which he already began to complain to Sánchez in 2015 -, that they were not expected even in his own party and that only his closest collaborators knew in advance, is not going to put The stability of the coalition is at risk, according to both the PSOE and United We Can.