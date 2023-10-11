Pedro Sánchez faces the round of contacts with the parliamentary groups with a long view. The intention of the acting president and candidate of the PSOE is not reduced to gathering support for the investiture. The objective is also to guarantee the support of the nationalist and independence parties for the next four years. A devilish sudoku in which no vote is left over and with many pieces that are difficult to fit together due to the rivalry between ERC and Junts, on the one hand, and between the PNV and EH Bildu, whose powers are even more complicated with the Basque elections on the horizon. .

The challenge is full of complications, but Sánchez has hinted in his first two meetings with his potential parliamentary allies, which began this Tuesday with BNG and PNV, that his aspiration is not limited to being invested and holding out as long as possible with such partners. unpredictable like Carles Puigdemont. That is the scenario that the PP predicts: a short legislature, lasting two years, in which the PSOE would be penalized for the wear and tear of daily management with its partners, combined with the absolute majority of the PP in the Senate and the power territorial amassed by those of Feijóo on March 28 after achieving the presidency of 11 autonomous communities and dozens of city councils. “An investiture agreement is not enough. The president is not just looking for that, he is looking for a legislative agreement. “We want a progressive agreement for the next four years,” Patxi López, the socialist spokesperson, said clearly.

The PNV and the BNG have ratified their willingness to agree to invest Sánchez, but both have insisted that their support cannot be taken for granted. He will depend on the negotiations that the teams of both parties will formally begin next week. November 27 is the deadline for Sánchez to be sworn in or else there will be a repeat election on January 14. The Basque nationalists, through their spokesperson, Aitor Esteban, have opened themselves much more than the BNG to the possibility of a long-term pact. “That there is an investiture agreement and denying the Government the Budgets does not make much sense. If you are going to give him a chance with the investiture, you will have to give him the minimum instrument for the Government to start functioning. From there, how it will develop and if it will last the four years… When the investitures begin it is with the intention that [las legislaturas] last four years,” Esteban observed this Tuesday after the meeting he had with Sánchez and which was joined by María Jesús Montero, deputy secretary general of the PSOE and acting Minister of Finance. Esteban appreciated her presence: “I think it’s good, I understand myself well with the Minister of Finance, we are both quite direct. And everyone knows that the Treasury is the Government within the Government, it is the one that gives the permission [a las partidas presupuestarias] to the rest of the ministries.”

The BNG has shown itself willing to reach an agreement that includes its support for the next Budgets, without going further for the moment. Its only deputy, Néstor Rego, has limited the talks to an investiture pact, at least for now.

Sánchez, after obtaining the assignment to attend the investiture, already stated his position on October 3: “We are going to work to articulate in Congress, not only a majority for investiture, but a majority of the legislature that will give a government to Spain and stability to the country for the next four years.” Nobody is fooled and, in the face of a legislature that is expected to be even more complex than the last one, the approval of the 2024 Budget would ensure the PSOE govern with Sumar for at least three years. Guaranteeing support for the 2025 public accounts would also give them a cushion to, in the worst case scenario, be able to complete the legislature with the following extended budgets. These are the calculations from sources from Ferraz and La Moncloa, who emphasize that their intention is to approve them in a timely manner in each fiscal year, as in the last legislature. .

The PSOE leadership highlights that the proof that Sánchez’s investiture is the only one with options to move forward – Feijóo did not expand the base of 172 votes from which he started when he received the assignment from Felipe VI – is that the negotiators of the different parties have met in the following weeks to go into the fine print of the agreements. The acting president will dedicate Wednesday and Friday to taking care of the staging of the meetings with the rest of the groups except Vox: this Wednesday he will meet with UPN, Canarian Coalition and ERC. And he will leave the most uncomfortable images with EH Bildu and Junts until after the national holiday. Feijóo, on the other hand, only met in the round of contacts for his failed investiture with Vox, Canarian Coalition and UPN.

Not even the slightest clue

True to its style, the PNV uses discretion and announces that it will not give the slightest clue about what the negotiations will be about. His spokesperson has not even revealed whether Sánchez had conveyed his commitment to a legislative pact explicitly or between the lines. “I imagine that what he is looking for is to stay for four years,” said Esteban, while he refused to talk about a legislative agreement because “it would be a mistake to put labels now.” “Step by step,” he emphasized. The Basque deputy has sent a warning to Sánchez: the discomfort with the treatment of the PSOE in the final part of the last legislature, in which the PNV and other parties reproach the socialists for negotiating what was fair: “There is an important issue that is How are we going to function if the investiture goes ahead? Because the experience of the last section of the pass was not at all satisfactory for us. I already said it at the previous investiture: everyone would have to know how to distinguish what was possible and not get involved in each other’s electoral program and force ourselves to some votes. That wouldn’t work on this one either.”

The BNG, for its part, has demanded a “fairer” financing model with Galicia and an increase in state investments in the face of the “historic deficit”, especially in pending railway infrastructure, such as the connection between Santiago and Lugo. Rego has placed special emphasis on the need to complete the pending transfers included in the autonomy statute. Regarding the possibility of modifying the structure of the State, the BNG spokesperson has demanded the same treatment and status for Galicia that the Basque and Catalan nationalists and independentists demand, although he has admitted that any initiative in this regard should come from Parliament. Galician, where the PP now has an absolute majority.