Pedro Sánchez has put so much effort into his international agenda that this Friday he will achieve, by chance, but very opportune for his interests, something unprecedented: start an electoral campaign in the White House, in a meeting with the president of the United States, Joe Biden , which La Moncloa had been looking for for two and a half years. Fortune —the date has been chosen by the White House due to its president’s agenda, and it is unthinkable that they have any interest in local Spanish elections— has wanted the leader of the PSOE, who has made his international contacts and his trips one of the central elements of his mandate, arrived in Washington just on Thursday night, when the campaign began, to be received by Biden this Friday, the first real day of the two frantic weeks in which all parties seek the arreón final compared to a day on May 28 that distributes all the municipal power and a good part of the regional power.

Sánchez and Biden have an intense agenda, which was already launched two days before with the meeting between their heads of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares and Antony Blinken, but all the efforts of La Moncloa are focused on decisive elections that will undoubtedly fly over throughout the trip.

The former president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, with the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, on Thursday in Washington. Borja Puig de la Bellacasa (Pool/Moncloa)

For the Government, it is important that Biden be a Democrat with a political and economic agenda that is generally very similar to that of Sánchez, with a very similar position on the war in Ukraine and also on the priority of the fight against climate change, with enormous planned investments to which Spanish companies also aspire. In fact, the Spanish president has always sought to get closer to Biden, something that cost him a lot at the beginning of his term, when he only managed a meeting of a few seconds in 2021 at a NATO summit in Brussels, which was mocked by the opposition. But little by little, he has been giving firmness to a political closeness to the president of the United States that was consolidated with Biden’s visit to La Moncloa in the framework of the Alliance summit in Madrid in June 2022, and with a long conversation held before the cameras at an informal meeting at the G-20 in Indonesia in November.

Sánchez arrived in Washington a day earlier to be able to be in an especially symbolic act of that link with the Democrats that the leader of the PSOE and president of the Socialist International is looking for. The president traveled just after an extraordinary Council of Ministers on the drought and arrived in the capital of the United States on Thursday night, Spanish time, to deliver Nancy Pelosi, historic Democratic leader and former speaker of the House of Representatives, the Great Cross of the Order of Isabel la Católica, which was granted by the Spanish Government. In an act closed to the press at the Spanish Embassy, ​​Sánchez stressed that Pelosi “has broken down many glass ceilings and exceeded many limits with determination and firmness” as she was the first woman to preside over the House of Representatives. The Spanish president also highlighted Pelosi’s work to strengthen relations between the United States and Spain and defended that this transatlantic link is now stronger than ever.

The meeting with Biden will be this Friday, and at La Moncloa they trust that this will consolidate a moment that they describe as “extraordinary” in relations between the United States and Spain. Sánchez always has an eye on Washington in his big international policy decisions. One of the most relevant, the change of position on the Western Sahara that he accepted to recover the relationship with Morocco, a neighbor that is always very complex, but essential for the control of irregular immigration, brought him even closer to the United States. But Sánchez, above all, has made a total commitment to the position of NATO, that is, the American position, in the war in Ukraine. This will be a decisive issue on the agenda of the two leaders. Sánchez has just recently seen Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, in Beijing, and he will transfer his impression to Biden. There is some distance here, because the United States now has a much more tense relationship with China. Albares said in Washington that Spain is looking for “a European path” in its relationship with China. In any case, before traveling to Beijing, the Sánchez government notified the United States, with whom he has avoided any confrontation.

Sánchez has multiplied his international agenda since Spain hosted the NATO summit in 2022, but especially now that the Spanish presidency of the EU is approaching, which begins in July and ends in December, in the middle of the electoral period. It is the great showcase for Spain and for the president, who before traveling to Beijing had been in kyiv to transfer his support to Volodímir Zelenski. The head of the Spanish government has also just been in Madrid with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Brazilian president, who intends to seek an alternative path with mediation to seek peace, along a line different from that of the United States and the EU. With all this information, Sánchez will be able to discuss possible solutions with Biden and, above all, exchange analysis. La Moncloa believes that this appointment occurs because Spain has become a relevant international actor and that is why Biden is interested in receiving Sánchez.

Sánchez will present to Biden the agenda of the Spanish presidency, which is also centered on key issues for the United States such as immigration, large investments in ecological transformation and the so-called open strategic autonomy, that is, the need for the EU to reindustrialize itself so as not to depend on the Chinese and Asian production in general of strategic goods, which was evident in the pandemic.

The EU and the US are allies, but also industrial competitors, and Biden has launched a huge budget for green energy infrastructure, the so-called IRA, which poses a great risk to Europe because many large investments can go there instead of abroad. The EU. This issue will be on the table at the White House. There will also be talk of commercial disagreements, such as the problems that Spanish olives are having in the United States due to tariff restrictions. In military matters there is clear collaboration and Spain has already authorized the arrival of two of the six destroyers that will be at the Rota base.

In immigration, both leaders will also talk about the operation of the circular migration agreements that Spain is carrying out with several Central American countries —they are immigrants who come for a season with organized work and then return to their countries— in which the United States is interested. At the moment there are about 2,000 immigrants from four countries —Honduras, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador—, but Spain wants to scale up this initiative and make it much bigger because it is working well. On April 27, in addition, Spain joined an agreement that the US has with Mexico and Canada to establish regional centers in several countries in Central and South America “to promote regular, orderly and safe migration.” The idea is that immigrants go to these centers to seek legal entry to avoid the enormous risks of illegal routes. Spain would offer those who are interested and necessary for the Spanish job market to migrate to this country and not to the US. Biden will appear with Sánchez with immigration as a great issue of US politics, with dozens of immigrants accumulating at the borders before the end of the so-called Title 42, approved by Donald Trump, which facilitated hot returns with the excuse of the covid.

Another big issue on the agenda is the cleanup of Palomares, the area contaminated with plutonium 57 years ago because of the United States. In 2015, Washington promised to take the contaminated sands to the Nevada desert, but that operation has not yet materialized and Sánchez will try to achieve time guarantees. Blinken and Albares discussed the matter and the US Secretary of State said that his country “recognizes the importance of this issue”, but the technical aspects have not yet been closed.

As usual in these visits to the White House in the Biden era, there will be a brief appearance by the two leaders in the Oval Office, before the doors close for their meeting, and then Sánchez will explain to the media the content of the meeting, but there will be no joint press conference, something that Biden does not reserve for state visits either. The regional elections will be very present at all times, because the campaign will already have reached cruising speed, and Sánchez will quickly leave Washington when the meeting with Biden ends because on Saturday he plans to stage a rally in Seville, the Andalusian capital, a strategic place that the PSOE needs to preserve at all costs against an increasingly stronger PP in Andalusia since the absolute majority obtained by Juanma Moreno last year. Sánchez plans to continue with his impressive announcements of government action to take the campaign towards the field that La Moncloa prefers, that is, that of content, that of management issues —housing, youth, drought, education, health— against a PP that is more committed to mobilizing the right to “repeal sanchismo.”