Pedro Sánchez does not give a truce to Alberto Núñez Feijóo for his diffuse speech on the environment. The President of the Government wants the fight against climate change and Spain’s adaptation to global warming to be one of the central issues of the campaign on May 28 against a PP that does not finish correcting the course and leaving the muddy ground in that has gotten into Doñana. “Vox denies the effects of climate change and the PP does not deny them, but acts as if they did not exist. Some by action and others by omission, both are climate deniers”, the PSOE leader struck against the right at a rally in Fuenlabrada attended by more than a thousand people. Another 500 have followed him outside, through some screens that the organization has placed when the capacity has been completed. The PSOE plans to hold more than 200 party events next week, which will reach 500 at the height of the campaign.

The struggle for the sustainability of the Doñana National Park, a world icon —UNESCO declared the largest European wetland a biosphere reserve— has spread from the Huelva marshes to the red belt of Madrid. One more proof of the relevance that Ferraz and La Moncloa give to the debate that has been opened for the sustainability of one of the country’s natural jewels and in a context of extreme drought and heat in which thermometers will soar in some areas of the southern Spain up to 39° at the end of April. Temperatures typical of summer and not of a spring that is shortening. Even so, the PP maintains the roadmap to legalize a thousand illegal irrigated hectares that threaten the survival of Doñana, although the warnings of the last few days from the European Commission have forced the president of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno, to open up to modify the law on Doñana if Brussels demands it. “The problems of housing, squatting, drought, unemployment, prices and mortgages are the problems of the vast majority of Catalans. We have no other objective than to seek to reduce the problems and, if possible, find solutions”, Feijóo said in Barcelona in a brief statement without questions from journalists. In the afternoon, he has visited the April Fair in Seville with the Andalusian president, his main internal support. The Minister for the Environment, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, will meet this Monday with the commissioner for the sector, Virginijus Sinkevicius, in Brussels.

More information

The baron of the PP, with whom Feijóo has closed ranks without hesitation in his plans for the future of Doñana, starred on Friday in a rally with Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Fuenlabrada, in which he asked for the vote of the 12,000 Andalusians out of the 250,000 registered in the region for the president of Madrid. “I’m going to start calling him the seller of crecepelo, because he promises water where there is none and seeks votes where the PP cannot, but why are you coming to Fuenlabrada, boy?”, snapped the mayor of the city, Francisco Javier Ayala, who in 2019 monopolized 55.5% of the votes in the municipal elections and where the PSOE has ruled uninterruptedly since 1979. “We put the environment, sustainability and the green agenda at the center of the agenda. I do not forget young people, when on Fridays they demanded that climate change be stopped”, Sánchez stressed in a new allusion, as he has been doing since the outbreak of the controversy over Doñana, to the movement to which Greta Thunberg put a face of the Fridays for Future (Fridays for Future).

Sánchez already had an impact on Saturday, at the closing of the PSOE rural convention in Úbeda (Jaén), in which the Government’s responses to the challenges of the countryside, such as depopulation and drought, were addressed, in which it was urgent to “take seriously the climate emergency with State policies”. “We have to recover our aquifers and rivers, make a commitment to desalination, sanitation and the reuse of water. Also due to the digitization of irrigation and the more efficient use of water by irrigators”, said the president, who warned of how rivers “are going to manage less and less water resources”. The dammed water reserves are 50.65% according to the latest data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition, well below the average of the last 10 years (67.37%). In the case of the Guadiana basin it drops to 34% and in the Guadalquivir basin it is worse (25.2%).

Feijóo, without going into the details of Sánchez’s speech, committed himself on Saturday in an act in Murcia, where the reduction of the Tajo-Segura transfer has become one of the main issues of political debate, spurred on by pressure from irrigators , to approve a National Water Pact. “We will put water where there is none. That is without a doubt the commitment that we assume in Murcia and in the rest of Spain”, promised the leader of the PP. Paco Núñez, the party’s candidate in Castilla-La Mancha, praised the Andalusian president at another rally to the point of stating that he will imitate Moreno’s water policy. “It is what I want for Castilla-La Mancha: regularize the wells and guarantee water to the farmers and ranchers of Castilla-La Mancha. That is the way, ”he maintained.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Another axis of the campaign will be housing. Congress will approve the first democracy law on Thursday “despite the PP”, Sánchez stressed. “The PP approved a land law in 1998 that opened the doors to speculation. They sold public housing to vulture funds and consider housing a luxury good; on the other hand, we consider it a basic necessity ”, he emphasized. “Health, education, dependency, pensions and housing are the five pillars of the welfare state and all five carry the socialist seal”, he concluded before leaving for an act of the Portuguese socialists in Porto. Shortly before, Feijóo raised the fear of squatting on his visit to Catalonia on the Sant Jordi festival: “Unfortunately, four out of ten squats take place in Barcelona.” The number of these criminal offenses was 16,726 in 2022, 3.2% less than the previous year. The vast majority affected empty apartments owned by banks or investment funds. The squatting of private residences was exceptional: according to the Prosecutor’s Office, in 2021 indictments were filed in 83 proceedings for this crime. Elías Bendodo, general coordinator of the PP, was more incisive than Feijóo against Sánchez, whom he accused in Estepona (Málaga) of “misleading” the Spanish and “multiplying the floors like loaves and fishes”.

Before the rally, Sánchez visited with Ayala the Bravo bookstore in Fuenlabrada -its owner organizes readings with children and has a bookcase reserved for local writers-, where he has bought Vagalumeby Julio Llamazares, and rain shoes, of María Teresa Magdalena Herrero, coinciding with Book Day. Irene Vallejo [premio Nacional de Ensayo] He said that a library is a journey and a book is a passport with no expiration date. It is important to vindicate culture”, he observed, highlighting one of the measures of his Executive: the 400 euros of the cultural voucher for young people.

The general secretary of the PSOE of Madrid and candidate in the regional elections of 28-M, Juan Lobato, has taken the opportunity to give Sánchez the art of patience, by Ramiro Antonio Calle, a pioneer in the teaching of yoga and orientalism in Spain. “Pedro Sánchez has the patience of Santo Job. He endures a permanent accumulation of headlines daily fake and catastrophic forecasts that data and reality are in charge of putting on their site. The PP has done the same with all the presidents of the Government, with Felipe González, with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero… Trying to discredit anything goes. What will the PP or whatever it is called say in 15 years? What a great statesman Pedro Sánchez, what a great ability to overcome the covid, the eruption of the La Palma volcano, the economic crisis! They will say that because it is the result of their management of Spain. But the Spanish will remember this reality well before, on May 28 and in the general elections, ”he predicted.