Sánchez encourages Feijóo to exclude the ultra -right: “The more isolated, the safer will be Europe”

The president of the Government and general secretary of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, said this Sunday that “the more isolated the ultra -right, the safer will be Europe”, in reference to the criticisms of the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to the exclusion of Vox of his contacts with parliamentary groups on Ukraine. “We are concerned about the security of Europe, not the loneliness of the ultra -right,” said Sánchez, who has gained Feijóo to look at “to Germany and other countries where there is a right center that does not guard for the outrages, but instead becomes independent and distanced” from it.

In this sense, he said that “one thing and the other go hand in hand”, so “the more isolated the safer ultra -right will be Europe” and added that “for which Feijóo should worry is to break Europe.” “Feijóo no longer surprises us, but of course we are ashamed,” said Sánchez during his closing intervention of the Galician socialists Congress, who has re -elected José Ramón Gómez Besteiro as general secretary.

The president has indicated that “in such a complex world,” Spain “needs safe leadership, not an opposition that is giving tumbos with no one at the wheel”, and stressed that his government is “on the correct side of history, with international law against the law of the wild west.” “We are with peace and never with war,” he said after highlighting that peace in Ukraine and Europe’s security “are both sides of the same currency.”

In this context, he has defended the increase in military spending decided by the European Union (EU) because, he considers, it is “necessary to depend a little more on ourselves and a little less on others.” He has assured that Ukraine “never represented any threat to Russia” and that the EU is on the “side of the assaulted, not the aggressor”, which is “important to always remember.” He also said that “the important thing is to grow, industrialize and create employment so that there is a social model that is what Putin does not want.”

“Today, more than ever, in the face of the threat we have in front of Tecno-Loigars, which make pyramidal scams, if we want to stop those of the chainsaw, what we have to do is win the elections and have many more governments,” he said.