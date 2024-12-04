Sánchez elects Ion Antolín, until now press chief of the PSOE, as the new Secretary of State for Communication

Ion Antolín will replace Francesc Vallès as Secretary of State for Communication, as announced The Country and elDiario.es has confirmed from socialist sources. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has decided on the replacement that will take place this Tuesday, just two days after the 41st Congress of the PSOE concluded, in Seville. Vallès, according to information from this newspaper, had already expressed his intention to leave the position in August.

Born in Valladolid in 1977, Antolín studied Audiovisual Communication in Palencia and has completed a Master in Business Administration with orientation for entrepreneurs at The Power Business School.

Throughout his career he has been linked to teaching, since, among other issues, he has been director of the digital module of the Master in Political Communication at the Camilo José Cela University and academic director of the postgraduate degree in Digital Content and Community Management of the same university.

Before joining Moncloa, for the last two years he has served as head of Communication for the PSOE and before that he worked in various media and was external communications manager at Caixabank and communications director at Banca Cívica. At the moment the socialists do not have a substitute to carry the party’s communication, as explained by socialist sources.