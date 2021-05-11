The end of the state of alarm, which was in force from the end of last October until this weekend, and the decision not to request an extension to Congress have plunged the Government into a situation of enormous pressure and has raised discrepancies in the Council of Ministers, but Pedro Sánchez refuses to give his arm to twist. The President of the Government appeared this Tuesday for the second day in a row, after almost a week in silence, to try to settle the debate, although it remains to be seen that, not the PP, but regional presidents of different sign and their own parliamentary allies surrender .

A day after the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, pointed out in a tribune in ‘El País’ that, if the Supreme Court suggests it, the Government will study a reform that enables the autonomies to take restrictive measures such as those already some higher courts have overthrown, the chief executive once again rejected the slightest modification of the health legislation. And he did it with enormous resounding. In addition to stating that “the state of alarm is past,” he argued that “an ordinary law will never replace the Spanish Constitution.” And he added: “It is first of right.” The president’s words refer to the main argument with which the Executive refuses to legislate in a direction that just a year ago it did not consider so far-fetched: the need to be a guarantor. Despite the fact that in May 2020 he promised with Esquerra and Ciudadanos to offer an alternative rule to the state of alarm, he now maintains that an ordinary law can never limit fundamental rights.

The Government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, finished the argument and pointed out that when a democratic State has no choice but to cancel some freedoms, it must have the assistance of at least two powers. The state of alarm is decreed by the Government but requires the approval of Congress. And the measures to which the autonomies can resort, he argued, need the endorsement of the courts.

Internal dissonances



The problem is that the courts have so far made conflicting decisions. What was endorsed by the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands or that of the Valencian Community, for example, has been overthrown by those of the Basque Country or Navarra. The Executive claims that this is why it approved last week a decree – for which, by the way, it still does not have parliamentary support – that allows communities to appeal to the Supreme Court; something that the Canary Islands have already done. However, not everyone is clear that this is going to be a good solution.

Montero was convinced this Tuesday that “as long as they are supported by epidemiological data,” the high court will approve the adopted restrictions. That is also the position of Vice President Carmen Calvo. The Minister Campo, magistrate and former spokesman of the CGPJ, questioned on Monday, however, that the Supreme Court accepts curfews without the umbrella of the state of alarm, although he recalled – as did the Minister of Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta – that The autonomies always have the recourse of asking that the alarm be decreed only for their territories; a possibility that, however, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, opposed just a week ago.

The gibberish once again provoked an angry response from the Government partners in the lower house. Some, such as the PNV, Más País or Compromís claim directly to return to the state of alarm. Among other things, because, although they believe that it would have been good to approve it, they do not see much time margin to now get to work on an alternative law, as the PP insistently demands. That of the popular ones, on the other hand, has already been rejected by the Chamber, although most of the groups would be willing to repeat it and amend it urgently.

In what almost everyone agrees, in any case, is that in the current framework the autonomous governments are disarmed. “It is one more breach,” remarked Gabriel Rufián, from Esquerra. “They have not done their homework during this year of pandemic,” reproached Mertxe Aizpurua, from EH-Bildu. “The result is a profound institutional lack of coordination that generates chaos and uncertainty for citizens,” remarked the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón.

The PNV spokesman, Aitor Esteban, showed his suspicions that after Sánchez’s refusal to return to the alarm there are economic reasons, the will to save the summer tourist campaign. Montero admitted at the press conference after the Council of Ministers that “we are risking the season and the economic recovery” and therefore called for continuing to respect all health protection measures, but denied that this was the main reason for not asking an extension. «It was the epidemiological indicators and not another question; When we entered the state of alarm, the accumulated incidence of contagions in fourteen days was 360 cases and today it is 198, but we also have the most powerful instrument – he repeated – which is the vaccine ». Sánchez also insisted that this is the key. “We are 99 days away from achieving group immunity,” he recounted during an appearance at Moncloa with Argentine President Alejandro Fernández.