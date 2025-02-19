The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has received this Wednesday at the Moncloa Palace to the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, a country that Sánchez has visited up to four times in recent years. Both leaders have signed, in a ceremony … Solemn in the Barceló Hall of the Presidential Complex, a joint statement, as well as several memoranda of understanding in economic cooperation and circular migration.

In the joint statement, both have rejected the plan of the Donald Trump administration on Gaza, which Sánchez has branded as “immoral”, because “Gaza is from the Palestinians.” To the SISI, meanwhile, thanked the Spanish president for his position in favor of a Palestinian state, which our country officially recognized last year. The Egyptian president has even stated his “admiration” by Sánchez on account of this reason. The chief of the Executive, previously, has assured that a Gaza without Palestinians as Trump intends would not only be “contrary to UN resolutions”, but, he added, “it would have a destabilizing effect at the regional and world level,” he said .

Likewise, Sánchez has advocated continuing to work for the solution of two states, one Israeli and another Palestinian who live peacefully. An objective for which, he has stressed, “the role of Arab countries is fundamental.” As he said, “the parties must consolidate the high fire”, waiting for more concrete proposals within the framework of the global alliance and what the peace conference of next summer in New York can give of itself.

Perfectly aligned, Al Sisi has referred to “the need to rebuild Gaza without the forced displacement of the population”, as well as to “reinforce the role of international organization, especially UNRWA.” The Egyptian president, on his second visit to the capital of Spain, has asked “to end the Israeli occupation in the Golán Altos” and also in Lebanon.

Circular migration agreement

The Circular Migration Agreement, signed by the Minister of Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, with its Egyptian counterpart, is one of the star measures adopted by the Government to reinforce bilateral relations with African countries, a continent that Sanchez considers «a partner Key to Spain », as already stated during the visit of the president of Mauritania to Spain, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, last December.

On that visit, the president of the Government announced, as he did in early September 2024 during his African tour, which during the first quarter of 2025 Spain will launch a labor mobility plan with Mauritania, Senegal and Gambia, which now now Egypt also adds, to “establish a migratory model that benefits both countries of origin and immigrant people and destination countries.”

Although the agreement signed by Sanchez at the time with Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal also responded to a strategy to alleviate irregular arrivals that occurred during the summer of 2024, in the case of Egypt it is a measure to strengthen relationships Diplomatic also framed in the Africa-Spanish plan 2025-2028 for which the president promised to hold high-level meetings with African leaders and launch the circular immigration program.

These programs seek the hiring of people in their countries of origin for work of a certain duration. Once finished, people displaced to Spain return to their communities. A practice that has been carried out for decades, for example with the hundreds of Moroccans who move to Huelva every year, the known “temporary”, to work in the field.