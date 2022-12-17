Up to now, the Government has not wanted to answer the question of what it considers the Senate should do if the Constitutional Court decides to temporarily suspend before this Thursday, as requested by the PP, the modification of the rules for the appointment of its magistrates, which was introduced by the PSOE and Unidas Podemos through an amendment in the controversial penal reform of sedition and embezzlement to circumvent the ordinary legislative procedure. But Pedro Sánchez denied today that the current court of guarantees “full legitimacy” to make that decision because four of its members have expired mandates.

No law says that in cases like the current one, in which the renewal has not been carried out on time, the body must refrain from resolving the issues that are raised. In principle, according to the norm, all its faculties remain intact, although it is true that ‘motu proprio’, the current president and vice president, Pedro García-Trevijano and Juan Antonio Xiol (two of those who must be renewed) have been parking the deliberation for months on matters of greater political importance. However, Sánchez insisted that it would be “at all reasonable points” that the one who decides be a court with all its “competences”.

In the middle of the hangover of the harsh plenary session of Congress in which the Government managed to carry out the controversial legislative text, after a whole morning in suspense before the possibility that the maximum guarantor of the Magna Carta would attend to what was requested in the appeal for protection of the popular, Sánchez dedicated his speech at the presentation of PSOE municipal candidacies, in Valencia, to explain to his people how they should interpret the present institutional clash between the different powers of the State.

The head of the Executive avoided pointing to the judges and the Constitutional Court itself, as he did last Thursday, when he said that “the political and judicial right” had been about to commit a “democratic outrage.” This time, he charged the inks especially in the PP for the blockade of the General Council of the Judiciary, which should have been renewed four years ago with a parliamentary majority for which the two main parties of the system are necessary and which, in turn , has resulted in the blocking of the renewal of the guarantee court, due to the delaying maneuvers exercised by the conservative members to not appoint the two magistrates who correspond to it in turn and stop the appointment of those of the Government.

“They don’t cut a hair!”



«The PP calls for early elections, every day and for everything. But when they govern, neither early nor delayed elections, because what they have to do is keep those they name in the posts, even for life,» he censured. «It is what they have been doing for 4 years in the CGPJ, in breach of the Constitution, and in the Constitutional: block the Government of the judges, block the Constitutional and if for this they also need to block Parliament, well, they do not cut a hair, they go and do it. This is how the right and ultra right understand democracy », he claimed.

The amparo appeal presented by the PP alleges that by processing the reform of the laws of the TC and CGPJ simply as an amendment, their right to exercise their functions within the framework of the legislative procedure established in the Constitution has been violated. And there are precedents in which the body has sided with deputies or senators in similar cases, for example, when the Aznar government promoted the creation of the crime of illegal referendums through an amendment in the Aja Chamber to the Arbitration Law , which had nothing to do with it. So it was the PSOE who filed an appeal. The difference is that he did not request precautionary measures to stop the process. Nobody has ever done it since the Cortes Generales. The Constitutional decision came years later.