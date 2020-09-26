The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, made this Friday a call for unity before the UN General Assembly because he believes that only in this way is it possible to adopt measures to “save the planet” at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is It has added to other challenges. Sánchez made this appeal in his speech to the 75th UN General Assembly, in which the leaders of the countries intervene in a virtual way due to the situation caused by COVID-19.

The response to the pandemic was one of the axes of the words of the Chief Executive, who stressed that this virus affects all humanity without any distinction, exacerbates poverty and inequalities and widens the gap of injustice and vulnerability . In his opinion, 75 years after the birth of the UN, international leaders now have more reasons than ever to propose responses and actions to global challenges and, for this reason, he urged the declaration adopted unanimously on the occasion of that anniversary and turn good intentions into action.

“We need to save the planet, which is our only home,” he claimed, while demanding to eradicate poverty and reduce inequalities. Something that he considered is only possible by acting together, a requirement that he believes is a practical and moral obligation at a time like today.

But he specified that it is not enough to invoke the unity of action as an abstract principle, but rather to believe in it. “Unity allows progress together. Unity conjures up conflict. Unity saves lives. Unity, and only unity, can save the planet. And we must act. New steps must be taken. And you have to give them now. On specific issues, with specific decisions, ”Sánchez defended before the UN Assembly.

Part of his speech was dedicated to the situation of young people to ensure that in many parts of the world they look around and do not see a life opportunity. “There is another virus that runs through the world, that of disappointment, boredom, discredit, even indifference,” he explained to ensure that he is being inoculated with each breach of commitments or each disagreement between countries.

He added that due to inaction or omission, distrust of governments has spread throughout the world and due to indifference or cowardice threats such as the return of exclusive nationalisms, xenophobia, “autarkic fantasies and immodest authoritarianisms” have been ignored. “We are witnessing,” he insisted, “the rise of leaderships based on demagoguery, lies, the promotion of hatred, and confrontation.”

Faced with this, he called on the international community to understand this historic moment and, “on behalf of young people,” act “for all of us and, especially, for those who listen to us from disbelief or indifference.” “Those of us gathered here in this virtual space have the historical, moral, urgent, inescapable duty to act together to give the world the new horizon of growth and progress it deserves,” Sánchez claimed before reiterating that it must be done out of responsibility with this youth who believe that their leaders are not useful to them and that they will be the ones who will finally judge them.

Multilateralism



The Prime Minister called for strengthening multilateralism by defending global public goods. A defense that articulated around several axes, the first of which was to strengthen the global health system by providing the World Health Organization (WHO) with new tools and achieving universal health coverage. Similarly, he demanded equitable access to vaccines against COVID-19, considering it “a moral imperative, absolute, non-negotiable.”

He also called for an upward revision of the commitments to climate ambition and to strengthen the multilateral system for the maintenance of international peace and security. In this framework, he advocated promoting negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis to reach a just peace agreement that preserves the solution of the two states, support a dialogue solution to the conflict in Libya and reach a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution to the conflict of Western Sahara.

Gibraltar, Spanish



In this section, Sánchez, as occurs in all the speeches of the presidents of the Spanish Government before the UN Assembly, alluded to the situation in Gibraltar. In this regard, he said that the United Nations doctrine on this territory must be complied with and with which he assured that Spain is fully aligned.

The head of the Spanish Executive also urged the adoption of measures to face four challenges: the climate emergency, technical progress and the industrial revolution that brings about digitalization, overcoming inequalities and poverty, and full equality between men and women and the extirpation of any form of discrimination based on gender, race or origin.

Regarding the climate emergency, he considered that there is very little time left to prevent the crisis from being irreversible and therefore said that it makes no sense for any public official to allow himself to disregard the Paris Agreement and its commitments to action. In addition to believing that it is time to defend democracy and human rights more than ever, Pedro Sánchez opted for financial multilateralism and especially asked for support from the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.