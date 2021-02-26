Negotiations between the Government and the PP for the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) have broken down, but Pedro Sánchez does not plan to recover the legal reform that would change the required majorities and allow that body to be renewed in the Cortes without the main opposition party. The situation is blocked, but the Prime Minister, who blames the PP for the fiasco, trusts that there will be a rectification of the opposition and that the vetoes will be lifted, especially against Judge José Ricardo de Prada, who was the main obstacle, because United We can claim that he was among the members and the PP refused outright. Prada was instrumental in the ruling of the Gürtel case that promoted the motion of censure that removed the PP from power in 2018. Sánchez has offered no other way out than rectifying the PP. The president has insisted that it does not make sense for the PP to accept the advisers proposed by United We Can for RTVE, which was agreed on Thursday, and not for the governing body of the judges. The president has defended Prada, although without citing him, by pointing out that the popular ones cannot veto candidates “with an accredited curriculum.”

“I hope that the opposition will abandon the blockade. With the emergency that we are experiencing, Spain deserves an opposition that walks the path of dialogue. When there is a will to reach an agreement, there is a will. The proposed names are still people with a resume, accredited. Talking about vetoes is not the way to approach a negotiation. The blockade cannot be the alternative to the agreement ”, he assured. “With RTVE we have achieved a consensus that we have not had for 15 years. There, all parties gave in to our initial claims. The blockade in the Judiciary and the rest of the organs is not understood. We have been flexible in proposing alternatives. Let’s hope the opposition reconsiders. Spain needs a new political climate of harmony ”, the president insisted.

The PP and the PSOE have broken negotiations at dawn this Friday to renew the main constitutional bodies, especially the General Council of the Judiciary. Hours after reaching the first great agreement of the legislature to renew the RTVE council, which was closed without many problems with representatives of the PSOE, the PP, United We Can and the PNV, the popular veto of Judge José Ricardo de Prada , key in the sentence of the Gürtel case, It has been the definitive obstacle that has prevented the pact, according to admit sources of the two sectors. Unidos Podemos did not accept that veto at any time, and neither did the PSOE.

The First Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, regretted this Friday in an interview on Canal Sur Radio that those of Casado put the “focus in front of people with names and surnames” when negotiating the renewal of the Judiciary, something that does “Very difficult to carry out” the agreement. “I’m not going to bring up names. The important thing is that the judges act as such in an impartial way with the norms that we give them. As this is the most important thing, when you dance with so many names to [decir] yes or to veto things end up being very difficult. The most important thing is the quality of the curriculum of the people who come to the body, because that quality is objectified and they are requirements that must be met before proposing them, ”Calvo stressed.

It was easier for the progressive sector to assume the veto of Victoria Rosell, a former member of the United We Can, but not that of Prada, a respected judge not strictly linked to any party. The PP did not give in and that has ended up breaking negotiations that seemed on track. The PSOE, which governs in coalition with United We Can, could not afford a break with its partner on a key issue. The PP negotiators seemed willing to veto practically any judge who had any connection with United We Can or was clearly proposed by them, and that has ended up breaking the negotiations.

Despite Pablo Casado’s attempt to break with the past and move away from the trauma of Gürtel case, the sentence that resulted in the motion of censure to Rajoy continues to be a central element in the history of the party and the popular ones do not accept under any circumstances having to vote as a member of one of its architects. This latest break also leaves the renewal of the Constitutional Court, the Court of Accounts and the Ombudsman up in the air. The Judiciary has had an expired mandate for more than two years, an absolutely exceptional situation. This Friday has been the third fiasco in the negotiation on this matter in two years. In December 2018, Judge Manuel Marchena resigned, already agreed as president. And in August 2020, Pablo Casado backed down when everything was almost closed.