The President of the Government defends in Palencia that “in Ukraine it is not worth the law of the strongest or that of the savage west”



02/22/2025



Updated at 13: 48h.





The general secretary of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, has requested this Saturday in Palencia to the PP that “breaks all the links with the ultra -right and that stops tumbos” and has defended that “being Europeist and socialist is to be on the right side of the history”. “History judged the collaborativeists of the twentieth century and will do it again now,” he warned the president of the popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

In this sense, he pointed out that “in Europe there are two rights: the one that rejects any understanding with the ultra -right, such as the president of the European, who is very clear that there can be no understanding with her and a second that hugs her. Fejóo He could choose to be in the first and chose the second. “

Sanchez has participated in the inauguration of the 15th Autonomous Congress of the Socialists of Castilla y León which will serve to take the reins of the party the mayor of Soria, Carlos Martínez, who will replace Luis Tudanca, who in recent months has faced Ferraz and ended up not appearing to re -election after the national leadership annulled him The primary process that was intended to convene expressly before being held at the National Congress of Seville.

During his speech, the President of the Government has announced that next Monday he will defend in kyiv that “peace cannot be imposed but to agree with Ukrainians and Europeans.” “Neither the law of the strongest nor the Law of the Wild West,” he said.









(In extension)