Pedro Sánchez has shown at the climate summit in Dubai that the commitment of the Spanish Government to the fight against climate change is strong and represents a fundamental axis of its policy. The Spanish president has even opted for a new international tax system to accelerate this fight “that is governed by the principle that the polluter pays.” In this way, Spain, which also attends this summit with the third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, tries to present itself as an advanced country in this matter that is also representing the European position because it holds the semiannual presidency of the Council of The EU. The European countries coordinate their position at the summit every morning and Ribera is the one who leads these meetings.

The president has also announced the amount that Spain will contribute to the new loss and damage fund that has been created to help the most vulnerable countries face the consequences of climate change. “In addition to the funds we announced at the Climate Ambition Summit in New York, today I want to announce a new contribution of 20 million euros to add to the 5 million euros already approved for the launch of the Santiago Network ”Sánchez explained. “To stop deforestation and avoid environmental degradation in the Amazon, this year we are going to allocate two million euros to the environmentally sustainable and socially responsible bond project to support Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru,” he concluded.

The president has been emphatic in analyzing the situation reached in this COP, which Spain considers the most important since the Paris summit in 2015. “The climate emergency is causing havoc and we are far from meeting the objectives set in Paris” , has said. “But this COP offers us an opportunity to adopt a new climate agenda that is strengthened, fair and equitable across the three climate agendas: finance, mitigation, and adaptation and resilience.”

“We need a new architecture that facilitates access to funds, eliminates obstacles and identifies new sources. Climate objectives must be at the center of economic and fiscal policies, with a new international taxation under the principle that the polluter pays. We must create favorable environments for investments, innovation and climate cooperation,” she insisted.

Spain’s commitment, like the European one, is marked by three objectives: triple the generation capacity of renewable energy by 2030, double the energy efficiency objectives this same decade, and put an end to the production and consumption of fuels fossils for energy. “Spain has already increased its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 56% and the renewable energy target in electricity generation by up to 81%, with the goal of closing our last coal-fired thermal power plant in 2025,” has detailed. “We still have a chance to save the planet. But we have to raise our ambition and commitment. Achieving it is within the reach of humanity,” the president concluded.

Sánchez has traveled to Dubai with the intention of reinforcing his Government’s message of unwavering support for the fight against climate change. During the summit, the president took the opportunity to present a project of more than 1,000 million euros of investment that involves Cepsa and Maersk and that will create some 2,500 direct jobs with the construction in Huelva of the largest methanol plant in Europe and one of the five largest internationally. The underlying idea is for Spain to become a nerve center for clean energy throughout the world. This methanol plant is designed to allow freighters to travel the world with clean, zero-emission energy. Sánchez has boasted that, at the current rate, Spain will achieve that by 2030, 81% of the energy produced will come from renewable sources. The president has also given Spain as an example because since 2005, the year in which the EU emissions trading regime was born, which he has defended, industrial emissions have decreased by 52%.

Vice President Ribera, a regular at these summits and a well-known and respected person in this area, as can be seen by the number of leaders who greet her, was optimistic about this meeting because it has started with an agreement much faster than expected. expected to allocate 400 million to help the most fragile countries fight climate change. Ribera has responded to the controversy over the fact that this decisive summit to mark the path to the end of fossil fuels takes place in Dubai, one of the major oil capitals. “That an oil-producing country is willing to lead this difficult debate should be seen as an opportunity for oil-producing countries to move in the right direction,” she said. Ribera believes that progress can be made in Dubai, but she admits that the situation is very delicate. “The alarms have rung. We are in a worrying situation. It’s not about changing small things, it’s about changing the way we consume energy. We are far from what is required. We are far from a path of climate security. This is the central node of the Dubai meeting,” she insisted. Sánchez returns to Spain, but Ribera will continue the work in the Arab emirate, which will last two weeks and will involve tough negotiations precisely with the oil-producing countries.

The president has also announced that Barcelona will hold the meeting of the International Drought Resilience Alliance (IDRA) in 2024, which it launched at last year’s summit in Egypt together with the Government of Senegal. “This is a global phenomenon that needs collective action and that is what we are working on through this alliance,” he declared about this initiative, which has been joined by some 60 countries.

