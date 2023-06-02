The call for early elections begins to alter very specific elements of the Spanish presidency of the EU, which begins in July. The leader of the European People’s Party, the German Manfred Weber, has taken an unusual initiative this Friday, by sending a letter to the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, asking her to postpone the presentation of the new president, since this year Pedro Sánchez would assume , from July to September. Hours later, the Prime Minister has released a statement —also unusual— in which he assures that it was his own Executive who requested this postponement, and that he did so on Tuesday. In this presentation, which is now being postponed to September, the head of government must detail, as all the leaders who assume the rotating presidency of the EU do, the priorities of the mandate before the European Parliament. The appointment was scheduled for July 13 in Strasbourg and it is most likely that it will now be held for a date between September 11 and 14.

La Moncloa argues that “the decision was already advanced last Tuesday, May 30, to the General Directorate of Communication of the European Parliament, 24 hours after the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced the call for general elections.” However, it was not until a few hours after Weber’s request was made public that the Presidency of the Government made this step public. Government sources allege that the postponement responds to an “exercise of responsibility” by Sánchez, who wants to stay out of any use of the most political European body, Parliament. They assure that there is discomfort in the Presidency of the Government, since they suspect that the PP is taking advantage of the circumstances to muddy the campaign.

Sources from the general direction of the Eurochamber to which the Government points assure that what took place on Tuesday was “a consultation” from La Moncloa in which they were asked about the possibility of taking this step and if there were precedents on the subject. Weber, for his part, has sent the letter with his delay request directly to the president, the popular Maltese Roberta Metsola.

That letter from the European People’s Party to demand the postponement had been released this morning. The argument given by the leader of the popular parliamentary group in the Eurochamber for “this slight adjustment” is the general elections, brought forward to July 23. For the PPE, recovering the Government in Spain is a priority, since it is the only country of the big four in which the conservatives have the possibility of returning to power, after losing it in Germany and almost disappearing in France and Italy.

The support movements of the popular Europeans for Alberto Núñez Feijóo since he took control of Genoa have multiplied. The most striking occurred a few weeks ago, when after strong criticism from the European Commission of the Doñana irrigation law, Weber himself came out in a torrent against the European Executive, chaired by his co-religionist and compatriot, Ursula von der Leyen, to stop the wear and tear that his Spanish companions were suffering. The German leader of the popular on a continental level has cultivated a very good relationship with the Spanish party. He holds frequent meetings with Esteban González-Pons, MEP and deputy general secretary of the party, and with Feijóo. And, as the letter shows, he is mobilizing to boost the PP in Spain.

Requesting that the presentation of priorities for the semi-annual presidency of the EU corresponding to a country be delayed (Spain’s turn is between July and December), is something very unusual. But it is more so that it is done for electoral reasons. For example, last year, it was France’s turn between January and June, and no one claimed that it was delayed until after the presidential elections in April.

Returning to direct the Government of Spain would give a powerful voice to the popular Europeans next year. With unfavorable polls in Poland, where the party of the conservative family is facing the Executive of Law and Justice (PiS, for its Polish acronym), Spain is the only large country in which they can govern before the cycle changes in the European elections. These will be held in June 2024, and a few weeks later the distribution of four of the major EU positions will arrive: the presidency of the European Commission, the Council and Parliament, plus the high representative for Foreign Policy. In Spain, say party sources, there is a “real opportunity” to touch power.

Government in nine countries

Now the popular govern and, therefore, have a voice in the Council, in nine countries. The largest of these is Romania, with Finland and Bulgaria soon to join. In recent times, the position of the popular for this negotiation of distribution of European posts was very strong: they won the elections and, in addition, they had power in Germany. This was reflected in the final distribution, as shown by the fact that the popular have been holding the most weighty position for 19 years (four legislatures): the presidency of the Commission (José Manuel Durão Barroso, Jean-Claude Juncker and now Von der Leyen).

The result of the municipal elections in Spain was received with euphoria in Brussels by the PPE. Its general secretary, Thanasis Bakolas, explains to EL PAÍS that they are “very happy” with the representation achieved by the conservatives. This Greek leader is full of praise for Feijóo and underlines the great support he has from the leaders of his party. “Spain is very important for Europe,” he sums up.

It is actually a fundamental goal. After next year’s elections, the new positions of power in the community institutions and the EPP are decided, which now has Von der Leyen sitting in the presidency of the European Commission, Metsola in the European Parliament, and maintains key positions within the Community executive, doesn’t want to lose weight.

It is difficult for the statements of PPE leaders to go beyond these words of support or criticism of the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez. About the possible support for the PP of the extreme right of Vox they choose not to pronounce themselves. “The campaign is on. We are going to let the people speak”, answers Bakolas when asked about this. Other sources of the organization refer to what Weber usually explains: “We will see case by case.” Bakolas is a clear example of this phrase. The most prudent reaction when talking about Vox turns into harsh criticism when referring to the Polish ultras of PiS, who have just approved a law that could prevent the popular leader in Warsaw, Donald Tusk, from running in the autumn elections. Vox and PiS are part of the same parliamentary group in the European Parliament.

The philosophy of “case by case” is also observed in Finland, where the popular are negotiating with ultras to come to power and, above all, in Italy. The alliance in Rome with the prime minister, the ultra Giorgia Meloni, receives constant praise from Weber, who gives it as an example of what can happen. The red lines, the Secretary General points out, that are imposed on potential partners are four: they have to be pro-European Union (without further specificity), pro-NATO, pro-Ukraine (which now amounts to being critical of Putin) and respect The rule of law.

The sending of the letter is one of the support movements that can be made from outside Spain to support Feijóo, since party sources assure that the European leadership cannot get directly into the Spanish electoral campaign. In fact, they have postponed some event to avoid doing so, such as a meeting of the group that works on interreligious dialogue, which was going to meet in Galicia at the beginning of July, with the presence of the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda. However, the PPE takes the opportunity to try to boost the Spanish by stretching their room for maneuver. The party will have its annual “retirement” meeting in Malaga (last year it was in Greece), before the electoral campaign begins.

Before Weber’s movement, Metsola, president of Parliament, also popular and very close to the party leader, had already asked the Spanish delegation in the EU these days about the Conference of Presidents, the appointment prior to each semester of a Member State with the leadership of the European Parliament and all the political groups represented in it, according to PPE sources. The meeting is scheduled to take place in Spain on June 26 and 27, but there is still no confirmed location and Metsola had asked for clarification.

