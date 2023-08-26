Víctor Sánchez focused last night’s appearance on his team’s lack of success. Cartagena progressed last night against Levante (0-1), but those steps forward were not enough to open the points box in this black league start. «He repeats it at every press conference. Efficacy is critical to getting results,” he said.

The albinegro coach emphasized how “enraged” they go home, because “we competed better in the second half, but luck is not giving us in front of the goal, we have clear situations, we do not convert them and we are penalized.” Sánchez del Amo also stopped at the controversial play: the goal disallowed by Musto and which meant the tie. «The fourth official sees a blow to the face from the center of the field, in the VAR they review it and consider that there is a foul. I haven’t seen it yet, they say there’s a struggle between the players and if that’s the case…».

The Efesé coach valued the “predisposition, dedication and fight” of his team “until the end”, something that invites him to think that “results come this way and it will give us a lot to continue building”. The 0 of 9 points at this point is not “a slab” for the coach, since he sees the dressing room as “totally strong and whole.” “The team”, he assured, “has the capacity to suffer and develop, there is a lot left and the closing of the market is important.”