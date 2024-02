Thursday, February 1, 2024, 16:18











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Pedro Sánchez maintains, for the moment, the pulse of Junts. The President of the Government defended today at a press conference in Brussels that the amnesty law is now, in its current wording, a “brave, constitutional and restorative” law and, in an implicit message…

This content is exclusive for subscribers