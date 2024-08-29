Pedro Sánchez has used his last public appearance of a three-day tour of three West African countries to try to clarify the government’s position on immigration, which has been the subject of multiple manipulations and attacks in recent days. In a joint appearance with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in Dakar, the head of the government has insisted on differentiating between orderly immigration, which is “necessary and positive, both for countries of origin and destination,” and irregular immigration, “which is directly a hell that leads to extreme situations of exploitation and inequality and, above all, entails a very obvious risk of death for young people who fall prey to these networks.”

In his statement, in which questions were not admitted, Sánchez praised Senegal’s cooperation in the management of migration flows, which he has committed to strengthening, and defended his policy of extending and expanding circular migration agreements, through the incorporation of new productive sectors and the inclusion of professional training programs. “Regular migration is good for us all,” he insisted. “It inoculates us against those who make irregular migration a business, such as the mafias, and against those who use it as an excuse to spread hatred and xenophobia in our societies,” he added, in implicit reference to the extreme right.

The president has reiterated that security is essential for the well-being of society, but he has not linked the networks that traffic in human beings with the jihadists as he did on Wednesday at the Cervantes Institute in this city, nor has he mentioned the demand that African countries allow the return of immigrants who arrive illegally to Spain, which he then described as “essential”. In front of his host, he preferred to remain silent on a matter that is politically very delicate for the new Senegalese authorities, who have not allowed any repatriation of their nationals since they came to power last spring.

At the end of his speech, the head of the Spanish Government made a “very positive assessment” of his tour of Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal, which he described as “partners and friends”, and summarised the objectives of his trip: to thank the “great effort” that the three governments are making to stop irregular migration, to show the willingness of the Spanish Executive to create “new opportunities for economic development” in these countries; to contribute to strengthening their capacities in terms of security and “to offer alternatives” to irregular migration, with circular migration agreements.

For her part, Faye thanked Sánchez for welcoming the Senegalese who live in Spain (more than 80,000), and expressed her “concern about the massive departures [de inmigrantes] from the Senegalese coasts” – suggesting that they are not necessarily Senegalese – and called for “fighting the root causes of this phenomenon” by promoting development in countries of origin and opening up avenues for regular migration. Nor is there a word on the return of irregulars.

Despite Sánchez’s efforts to be didactic, media noise has surrounded this trip from the beginning. Some media outlets claimed that he had promised to regularise 250,000 immigrants in Mauritania, which is false. The hoax arose after a senior official who was part of the official delegation stated that, according to a study attributed to the Bank of Spain, Spain needs between 200,000 and 250,000 workers a year to cover the demand of its labour market in the coming years. But neither Sánchez ever mentioned this figure nor did this senior official ever link it to circular migration agreements.

These are much more modest: in 2023, 20,500 people were eligible for this formula, mostly Moroccan seasonal workers for the strawberry harvest in Huelva, while the quota for Senegal, the only one of the three countries visited by Sánchez where this system was already applied, was only 151 workers.

This, however, served for the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to accuse Sánchez of causing a “call effect” on illegal immigration with his African journey and for Vox to request the appearance in Congress of Vice President Yolanda Díaz and three ministers to give an account of the alleged commitment with Mauritania to massively regulate immigrants.

Sources at La Moncloa denied that Sánchez’s mention of the “essential” return of immigrants who have arrived illegally in Spain was a rectification in response to criticism from the PP, as the party maintains. The same sources assured that the Government has “a clear, serious, responsible, supportive and respectful roadmap for human rights” on the migration phenomenon and that, throughout his African tour, the president has been setting out its elements. The last of these was that of returns “within the law”. The same sources contrasted this “multidisciplinary” approach, which includes cooperation with countries of origin and transit, the opening of circular migration routes or the fight against human trafficking mafias, with the “enormous exercise of irresponsibility by the PP” which, with its statements, “fosters hate speech,” they stressed. Government sources added that the president’s speech at the Cervantes was written in advance and “not a comma was changed”, although contrary to usual it was not made available to the press.

Sánchez began the last day of his three-day tour of West Africa with a business breakfast in Dakar, attended by around twenty executives from Spanish companies with interests in Senegal, as well as representatives of the local Chamber of Commerce and the Development Finance Company (Cofides). He then met with President Faye and his Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, the country’s true strongman.

The Moncloa wanted to give Sánchez’s African tour, which began on Tuesday in Nouakchott (Mauritania), a multidimensional character. In Mauritania, he agreed to enhance bilateral relations with that country and hold the first High Level Meeting (RAN) in 2025, a format reserved for Spain’s most important partners; in Gambia, he visited the Police and Civil Guard detachment that fights against the mafias that traffic immigrants; and in Senegal he launched the Africa Advances Alliance initiative, to promote investments by Spanish companies that promote the development of the region and employment for young people, in addition to inviting President Faye to an official visit to Madrid for which there is still no date. In the three countries he has signed circular migration agreements, which include training and capacity building for seasonal jobs that the Spanish market demands.