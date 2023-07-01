The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has defended this Saturday in Kiev, on the first day of the Spanish rotating presidency of the EU, the right of Ukraine to form part of the European institutions, and has insisted on the commitment of Spain and of the Twenty-seven to continue supporting the former Soviet republic “for as long as necessary” in the face of “illegal, unjustifiable and unjustified Russian aggression”. The head of the Spanish Executive has also announced that four Leopard tanks, of those already committed, will arrive “soon”, in addition to armored personnel carriers and a field hospital. In his speech before the Ukrainian Parliament, Sánchez has given priority to the peace initiative of President Volodímir Zelenski, compared to others such as the one promoted by China, an ally of Moscow: “Only Ukraine can establish the terms and deadlines for peace negotiations” .

More information

The announcements made by the Spanish president have not been enough to satisfy the Ukrainian president, who has not hidden a certain disagreement with what he considers a slowdown in the delivery of weapons by some of his allies. Zelensky has done so especially when referring to the US-made F-16 combat planes, and the necessary training that his troops require to be able to operate with them. “Do they have any idea when Ukraine will be able to get the F-16s?” he has wondered. “There is no schedule for training missions. I think some countries are delaying it. I don’t know why they do it ”, Zelenski denounced during his appearance with Sánchez. The Ukrainian president believes that this could break Russia’s dominance of airspace in the war and prevent civilian deaths and continued damage to critical infrastructure such as electricity, railways and ports.

The head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez (left), and the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, during their working meeting held this Saturday in kyiv. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER (via REUTERS) Pedro Sánchez and Volodímir Zelenski greeted each other after the joint press conference held this Saturday in kyiv. Efrem Lukatsky (AP) The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelensky, during his appearance before the media this Saturday in kyiv. Efrem Lukatsky (AP) Volodímir Zelenski and Pedro Sánchez, moments before the joint press conference held in kyiv this Saturday. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER (via REUTERS) The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, embrace in kyiv. Borja Puig de la Bellacasa / Moncloa (Moncloa / EFE) The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, during his speech before the Ukrainian Parliament. STRINGER (EFE) Pedro Sánchez (right) prepares to speak in the Ukrainian Parliament. VADYM SARAKHAN (AFP) Pedro Sánchez, during his speech addressed to the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament, this Saturday in kyiv. Borja Puig de la Bellacasa / Moncloa (Moncloa / EFE) The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, places a hand on his chest as a sign of respect during his visit to the Ukrainian Parliament. STRINGER (EFE) The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, poses with the President of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk. HANDOUT (AFP) The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez (right), was received upon his arrival this Saturday at the kyiv station, on the first day of the Spanish presidency of the European Union. HANDOUT (AFP)

At the same time, the Ukrainian president has ruled out possible negotiations on the territories that Russia already occupied before the great invasion of February 2022. Ukraine will only negotiate on its “real borders”, Zelensky has pointed out; thus referring, as he always does, to the demand that Russia abandon every last kilometer that it has invaded, including the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed in 2014. The president has also demanded from NATO a “firm signal that Ukraine can be full member after the war.

Zelensky has also called for Russia’s public atomic energy agency, Rosatom, to be included among the entities sanctioned for the war. This body is part of the occupation forces deployed since March last year at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. kyiv insists that Moscow already has a plan prepared to generate an explosion at that plant and generate a nuclear leak. “Ukraine does not understand why sanctions have not yet been introduced against Rosatom and its leadership when representatives of this company continue to occupy the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and put our general security at risk,” Zelensky warned.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

As a victim of Russian aggression, “only Ukraine can establish the terms and deadlines for peace negotiations”, Sánchez pointed out in Parliament. His peace formula respects international law and the principles of the United Nations, he said, before thanking other peace initiatives that, in his opinion, cannot be taken into account like that of the invaded country. Zelensky has presented a 10-point peace plan that, from the beginning, the EU accepts as the main path and whose base is Russia’s exit from occupied Ukraine. Sánchez, indirectly, has tried in his speech to reduce the weight of initiatives such as China’s, which tries to decaffeinate Russia’s responsibility as the attacking country and responsible for the current war.

A game of 54 million

Sánchez, who arrived by train early in the morning, in what is his third visit to Kiev since the great Russian invasion began, has also announced a game of 55 million euros for the reconstruction of the country. Most of them, 51 million, will be managed by the World Bank, and the other 4 million, by the UN Development Agency. After appearing in Parliament (Rada), where he already spoke in February, he met with Zelensky before answering some questions from the media together. The Spanish president has taken advantage of his trip to celebrate the counteroffensive that the local troops have been carrying out since the beginning of June and has wished them successes based on his “determination, strength and courage”.

Fulfilling Kiev’s aspirations to fully integrate into the European institutions requires “changes, reforms and sacrifices” and “it is not an easy process, especially under the current war”, Sánchez stressed. At the same time, he has said that he is aware that this desire to be under the umbrella of Brussels is one of the triggers for the current invasion. Ukraine, said Sánchez, has embarked on the right path of reforms that have to achieve better governance and an economy, “more modern and transparent”. The beginning of the accession negotiations to the EU will depend on the report that Brussels will present in October.

An event like a war also requires approaching particular cases to understand the great dimension of the pain that surrounds a country like Ukraine. For this reason, during his speech at the Rada, Sánchez had a special memory for one of the victims of the last major Russian bombing in Ukraine. The writer and investigator of war crimes Victoria Amelina is torn between life and death after being seriously injured in the Ria restaurant in Kramatorsk, attacked with two missiles on Tuesday. “We need women like her to write history,” she said. So far, there are 12 dead, including two 14-year-old twin sisters.