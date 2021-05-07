After his ministers, the president. Pedro Sánchez charged this Friday against senior banking executives for the drastic adjustments that are taking place in the sector with Employment Regulation Files (ERE) that they have at CaixaBank (8,291 workers, 19% of the workforce) and BBVA ( 3,450 workers) the clearest exponents of the knock. After Vice President Nadia Calviño openly criticized these movements – calling them “unacceptable” in a context of “high salaries” for bankers – Sánchez did the same in an international forum.

During his speech at the Oporto Social Summit, before other European leaders and the presidents of the community institutions, he assured that “it is not acceptable” that there are cuts in the workforce of “companies that are winners of this digital transformation. They are expelling workforce while they (referring to the bankers) are earning six-figure salaries and increasing their benefits and bonuses. Sánchez wanted to make his discomfort clear and demanded from his colleagues “a forceful response” from “the political dimension.”

The president thus endorsed, and in its entirety, the message launched by Calviño on April 21, which generated much controversy due to the express criticism of the “high salaries” of bank executives. Something that would later be followed by other colleagues from the Council of Ministers such as the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, or that of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá.

European Social Pillar



Sánchez introduced the criticism of the sector in the round of debates that preceded the commitment of European leaders to the reinforcement of social Europe, assuming the objectives that the European Commission presented on March 4. And that are materialized in three major milestones: reaching an employment rate of at least 78% by 2030; that six out of ten adults attend training courses each year; and reducing the number of Europeans at risk of social exclusion or poverty by at least 15 million people, including 5 million children.

“We are determined to put an end to the structural deficiencies in our labor market by promoting quality employment. The Recovery Plan is a unique opportunity to achieve this, ”the president also highlighted at the Porto meeting, the first in person, although Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte and the Maltese Robert Abela did not travel, due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The challenge: to bridge the differences in the social policies of the European partners in the confidence that the evaluation mechanisms of the bloc itself are sufficient. Review of objectives every six months, although without losing sight of the fact that these three milestones (employment, training and social exclusion) are generic for the entire EU, they do not imply national translation. The European plan encompasses multiple variables. From education, social services or housing, to guarantees of rights to workers, the unemployed, dependent or homeless people. Twenty principles that were already outlined in their most theoretical aspect in 2017, at a summit held in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.