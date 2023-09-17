Pedro Sánchez walks on a very thin wire to try to retain Moncloa, the thorniest of a leadership marked so many times by political tightrope walking. The acting president, in his public reappearance on Friday after his infection with covid and in the midst of the official silence that the socialists maintain about the negotiations with Junts for the investiture, made two promises in his act on the Spanish presidency of the EU before the businessmen from the CEOE: who will strive “body and soul” to seek a re-election that involves gaining the endorsement of Carles Puigdemont with the prior demand for amnesty and, later, for the self-determination referendum; and that any movement he makes will adhere to the framework of the Constitution. Today, in an event before 3,000 militants – according to the PSOE count – in the Coruña town of Oroso to celebrate the traditional Rose Festival of the PSdeG, Sánchez has tried to do pedagogy before his people in the face of the response, external but also internal to through, above all, the voices of historic members of the party, which is raising the eventual pardon for all those accused of the ‘procés’ by indirectly referring to the controversy and covering it as a new attempt by the PP and Vox to prevent the continuity of the “Progressive government.”

A continuity that the general secretary of the PSOE has once again taken for granted – “Of course there will be!” he cried – and not for a legislature of circumstances, but with the ambition that it lasts the next four years. Sánchez has influenced the story that he and his party have been displaying of the scrutiny of the general elections of July 23: that “the repealing proposal of PP and Vox” was “defeated” and that they give him “the numbers” to try to be invested again, although he has not explained at any time what is the equation that would allow him to continue in Moncloa and the price that the fugitive Carles Puigdemont intends to exact and, by extension, the rest of the sovereigntist forces whose endorsement he needs.

The amnesty has become the elephant that now occupies the room of the Spanish public debate – the term has been taboo for weeks in the statements of ministers and socialist leaders, but not so in the speech of its allies in Sumar -, with the great obstacle political and legal located not only in the constitutionality or not of a decision of this magnitude, but in the evidence that Puigdemont, far from assuming the consequences of the frustrated challenge of the ‘procés’, threatens to do it again. The second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, who took the step of breaking the isolation of the former Catalan president by meeting with him in Brussels two weeks ago and whose role in these negotiations is not recognized by the socialist wing of the Executive, has begun to collect cable this Sunday in an interview in The Vanguard. Díaz now maintains that the currently still hypothetical law for the erasure of the procedures against the independence supporters must be the culmination of “a historic pact” of a “political” nature that includes “businessmen, unions and civil society” and in the that “there is no room for unilateralism.”

Return to campaign



This afternoon in La Coruña, Sánchez has continued to avoid making any mention of the amnesty in his letters, but he has done so by resorting to paraphrasing to ask his people not to “get lost” in the face of “the cascade of expletives”; that they abstract themselves from the “noise” of the right, because what continues to be at stake is that the country advances in the field of social rights (the revaluation of pensions, the increase in the SMI or the labor reform), equality between men and women, “concord between the peoples of Spain and coexistence between citizens.” A message that connects with the leitmotif of the socialist campaign that allowed Sánchez to preserve his options to govern on the night of July 23, in a glassy context in which Moncloa and Ferraz maintain their commitment to the risky pact with Puigdemont without closing the door, although formally the message is that it is better not to get there, to a repeat election.

In fact, today’s rally has served as a reunion between the socialist leader and his militancy both to wrap up the controversial talks with the secessionists and to dust off the speech from the last elections in case the blockade leads to the polls in January. Pointed out because just two months ago he himself assured that his Government would never promulgate the amnesty for the breakup attempt in Catalonia in 2017, Sánchez has tried to turn it around by justifying possible future agreements by recovering the commitment, precisely, that he made during the campaign: that he would seek “votes even from under the stones” to be able to continue walking along the path of well-being and progress undertaken in the last legislature. Spain “does not break” and “does not sink”, he has harangued his militancy; to do something, the country “yawns at the enormous waste of time” that Feijóo’s doomed attempt to be president will entail, in his opinion.

The acting president, who flies to New York today to participate in the UN general assembly, has once again raised fear of the conjunction of the two rights against his Government. That is the objective of the PP and Vox and no other, he has stressed: to prevent the reissue of that progressive Executive and what it entails in policies for the citizens, as a corollary of an intervention in which he has joked about the supposed lack of workmanship Feijóo to command the Moncloa – with his arrival in Madrid “the Galicians won and the rest of the Spaniards lost” – and in which he has reproached him for his “last nonsense”: that of calling an act against the amnesty next Sunday, instigated according to has been accused by former president Aznar, before the investiture of the PP leader but directed in front of the upcoming investiture of Sánchez. An irony in which he has abounded by assuming that his rival will fail and will be “the head of the opposition” because he will win re-election. He hasn’t clarified how. But he has once again raised the flag of the “democratic example that we gave to the world” by being the 23-J “containment dam” against the reactionary wave and has made it clear that Feijóo’s hammering with which the amnesty for Puigdemont would break “the equality between Spaniards” makes an impression on him. Because the “only equality at risk”, he has stressed, is that of men and women endangered by the PP’s pacts with Vox.