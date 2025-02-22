The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has returned this Saturday to relate the actuality of international policy with domestic, all in order to attack the opposition leader, who has come to align with “Nazi collaborationists”, on account of the diplomatic conflict between Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

Sánchez, who has intervened in the 15th Autonomous Congress of the PSOE of Castilla y León held in Palencia, has predicted that history will judge “in a very hard way” to Feijóo if he agrees to play the role of “collaborationist” of “Nazis and greetings.”

The chief of the Executive has urged the leader of the PP to “Break all links” with Vox Because, of not doing so, he will demonstrate that he is able to “go to bed with the ultra -right, that what he wants is to destroy, weaken and divide Europe.”

“There is a reflection in historical terms that must be done. History judged the collaborativeists in the twentieth century and I am convinced that it will be equally hard with the current collaborationists of the 21st century. You cannot be Europeanists by the mornings and, at night, lie with the ultra -rightwhat he wants is to destroy, weaken and divide Europe, “said Sánchez.

“If it is the time of Europe, as we all feel it in a majority way regardless of whether you are left, center or right, what the Popular Party has to do, once and for all, is to break all the links with the ultra -right“He insisted.

Sanchez has promised to work for a “fair and lasting” peace for Ukraine, far from “impositions.” “Neither law of the strongest, nor the Law of the Wild West”he said.

According to the chief of the Executive, La Paz must have several requirements, the first one, to have the participation of Ukraine and the EU, so “It should serve to strengthen international law.”

“It should serve to strengthen the territorial integrity of nations, to reinforce the national sovereignty of nationsNot to weaken it, “said Sanchez in Palencia.

The president added that this peace should serve to “Strengthen the European Union, not weaken it”. “Submitting the aggressor will not bring peace, it will bring, as history has shown us, future and more serious aggressions,” he said.

Sanchez recalled that this is a war between “Putin and Ukraine”that there is only one aggressor and an assaulted, a point where he has insisted that Ukraine “never represented any threat to Russia, or in terms of security, or in terms of any kind of threat, on the contrary.”

“Ukraine wanted to be free, he wants to be free, he wants to be a nation with his state, to be part of a European Union where he wants to share the values ​​of democracy, coexistence, respect for human rights and freedoms and freedoms and That Putin lives it as a threat“He concluded.

The PP: “He who governs with those who cover the abuse”

Sánchez’s words have found quick response in Genoa 13. The PP recalled that “Sánchez, which belongs to A party that drives and covers corruptionand that governs and has ruled with parties that cover and consent to abuse, harassment and Sexual aggression (Beyond the cases of homologable behaviors known in leaders of the PSOE himself), he has had the courage to appear today – ease – to compare the Popular Party with those who collaborated with the Nazis in the twentieth century. “

According to the popular ones, “the Popular Party is the only one that can openly demonstrate against the Putin regime”, since “Sánchez governs with whom he has in Russia an idyllic model to import”, others to support “his government in the support of parties that have been Located with magnifying glass for their links with the Putin regime“

“And buy gas from Russiawhich converts the money of the Spanish government payments into armament with which to follow the offensive against the Ukrainian people, “adds the PP in a statement.





“After comparing Feijóo with the Nazi collaborationists, we are looking forward to seeing the Popular Party of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. A good time to listen to him It will be in the appearance that we have requested In the Chamber and that the Government should immediately accept, “the popular have remembered.

“Of all the barbarities that a president cornered for his judicial and political situation, to slide that Feijóo would have been on the side of Hitler is from The binding that we could listen to a government president, “they have concluded.