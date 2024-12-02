The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has conveyed to the President of Stellantis, John Elkann, “the firm commitment of the Government of Spain in supporting the group’s investments in our country.”

Furthermore, the President of the Government has “celebrated” that Elkann has also “reiterated” the importance of Spain as a key country in the company’s industrial and electrification strategy”.

The announcement of Tavares’ resignation, a year and a half before his planned departure and with immediate effect, was made amid tensions with the board of directors of Stellantis, against the background of the group’s poor financial results and the complicated situation experienced by some companies in the sector.

The resignation caused significant losses for the company on the Paris Stock Exchange, just like in other European places. At the close of the session in the French capital, Stellantis led the day’s falls with a decline of 6.37% and in Milan it fell 6.30%.

In recent weeks, Stellantis has announced the closure of a factory in the United Kingdom, the dismissal of 1,100 employees in a plant in the United States and an ERTE in the Figueruelas factory (Spain) that affects 4,500 workers, in full difficulties due to the lack of demand in the Western automobile market.