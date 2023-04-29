Pedro Sánchez launches a new wink for the electoral campaign for the municipal and regional elections on May 28. At a PSOE meeting in Pamplona, ​​the President of the Government announced that the next Council of Ministers will approve an increase of 1,300 million extra for the Vocational Training budget. This amount is added, added the head of the Executive, to the 6,600 million already invested throughout the legislature. With this money, the socialist leader assures that bilingual classrooms, digital training, and technology and entrepreneurship classrooms will be increased. “We are creating more and better jobs, but we are not satisfied. We can create more. And the best tool is to bet on quality Vocational Training, like the most advanced countries in Europe. That is why we approved the new Vocational Training Law and that is why we are going to make the greatest bet on Vocational Training that any government has ever made, “said Sánchez. Specifically, the Chief Executive advanced the creation of 45,000 new bilingual Vocational Training places, 824 new Digital Training centers and more than 1,500 applied technology and entrepreneurship classrooms. Apprenticeship and first job Parliament ratified the new Vocational Training law in March 2022, a regulation that seeks to promote and modernize studies that, starting this year, seeks to develop a substantial part of student learning at all levels in the companies in the sector in which they will soon be looking for their first job. The purpose of the law is to double the number of young technicians and specialists -to respond to the profiles that the Spanish market will demand from 2025- and to create an agile and flexible system that assumes the training of the employed and the recycling of the unemployed, as well as the updating knowledge throughout life.

