The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, continues with his international agenda. After three days in Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal, on September 7 he will travel to China on a trip that will last a week, as announced this Friday by La Moncloa. The PP has taken advantage of this announcement to affirm that Sánchez “is not comfortable” in Spain, that “it burns him out”, in the words of Elías Bendodo, deputy secretary of Autonomous and Local Coordination and Electoral Analysis. “We have a president on the run”, he added.

The President of the Executive was already in China in March 2023 to meet with the president, Xi Jingping, whom he will see again on this trip to Beijing, the capital, and Shanghai, to inaugurate the IX Spain-China Forum. This event is organized by the Spain China Council Foundation and the Association for Friendship of the Chinese People with Foreign Countries and has not been held since 2015. The event was conceived in 2003 to establish a platform for dialogue between various actors in Spanish and Chinese societies, according to the Spain China Council Foundation.

President Sánchez already inaugurated this week with a tour of Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal, key countries in irregular immigration to Spain, which is also the gateway to the European Union in the midst of a surge in arrivals by cayucos to the Canary Islands. With this tour, plus the one announced to China, Bendodo has launched a series of reproaches to Sánchez for, in his opinion, leaving the country: “First, [Sánchez] He can’t go out on the street because they boo him; if he’s here [en España]They will ask him about his wife [en referencia al caso Begoña Gómez]by the Ministry of Public Works [en referencia al caso Koldo]by his brother, for the financing [de Cataluña]”, Bendodo listed at an event in Malaga.

In addition to China, the head of the Executive plans to travel to Paris next week to support the Spanish team participating in the Paralympic Games. The Moncloa, however, has not specified the dates of this trip to the French capital. Queen Letizia has been in Paris since Thursday night and will remain there until Monday, according to the planned agenda released by the Royal Household.

After China, the next trip abroad by the Prime Minister will, in principle, be to New York (USA), to attend the United Nations General Assembly between 23 and 27 September.