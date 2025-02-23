The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchezrecognized this Saturday that “parliamentary complexity” can endorse New parliamentary defeats To his executive, but promised that he will continue “looking for supports up to the stones” to achieve new social advances while presuming his management.

“Not in every ball possession we will put a basket, but seven years old to this part We are winning the game for win“He said at the inauguration of the PSOE Castilla y León Congress in full debate on the taxation of the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI).

The Ministry of Finance rejects accompanying the limit to pay IRPF with the new SMI, which, according to Sánchez, already exceeds 60% in net of the average salary. Pp, add and we can reject this decision and have submitted their respective law propositions to reverse it. And the president of the Government lashed out on Saturday against the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóofor its position.

“Those who froze the minimum interprofessional salary at 735 euros per month Now they are given from Bruces and the garments are rasted because they say that 20% of those who are going to collect it will have a retention of the personal income tax. Man … here what has not had retention in the IRPF have been the bonus that gave Bárcenas to the dome of the Popular Party during all the years of government, “he replied.

Sánchez thus portrayed A PP without “Rumbo” that “walks between irrelevance and opportunism” and warned Feijóo that it has “converted to its moderate right into a right guarded by ultra -right.”