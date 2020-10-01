The Government considers giving a blow to the pulse with the Judicial Power. The decision of Carlos Lesmes, its president, to go ahead and appoint key positions, especially new members of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, is the last straw: the Executive tried to stop those appointments, but has failed . And now, given the evidence that it will be very difficult to agree on the renewal with the PP, La Moncloa is considering taking a turn at the helm and putting on the table a legal reform that allows the election of a new council —or at least a part of him – without the participation of the main opposition party. The reform of the Organic Law of the Judiciary (LOPJ) to unblock the renewal of the Council has been the position of United We can for a long time, but now the socialist part of the Government also seems willing to tackle this thorny issue. The decision has not been made, and it corresponds to Pedro Sánchez, because it would imply an open war with the PP and with conservative sectors of the justice system, but it is already on the table, according to several sources from the Executive.

The legal formulas to address this reform have already been studied several times and would require an absolute majority of Congress, something feasible but never simple. Other sectors prefer to wait and see if the PP can be convinced, but this option is considered increasingly difficult after the failed negotiation in August and the castling of Pablo Casado in recent weeks. The legal machinery is ready in the absence of Sánchez making the decision.

United We Can and some sectors of the PSOE press with increasing force in this line. Those most reluctant to this far-reaching decision have been running out of arguments. The last trick, which they transferred to those who pressed to take action, was that they had to wait to see if finally the so-called progressive bloc of the CGPJ, which in theory has nine members who could paralyze all decisions, could prevent Lesmes from continuing. Forward with his decision to appoint key positions in the Supreme Court despite taking almost two years outside the renewal period. This Wednesday was the day, and according to the interpretation of some prominent representatives of this sector, it has been shown that there is no such progressive bloc within the Judicial Power: it does not act together or in the sense that the PSOE, United We Can and to the government. Only two of the supposed nine progressive members refused to vote on the new appointments on Wednesday.

This result shows that the Government of Sánchez has no real influence over the General Council of the Judiciary, which obeys another political moment and another majority – it was appointed when the PP had absolute power both in Congress and in the Senate – and has finished deciding the situation politically, according to the analysis of various ministers and leaders of the PSOE. Thus, the whole flank that is in favor of modifying the law with an absolute majority wins to be able to renew at least the 12 members of the quota of judges, whose election system is not clearly established by the Constitution with a requirement of three fifths of the Congress and Senate .

The Executive has given more than enough signs of its indignation with Lesmes: not only because it has decided to go ahead with the appointments against the criteria of the Government, which understands that it should maintain pressure so that the PP agrees to renew a body that has almost two years in office, but for the episode of the last week with the absence of the King in the delivery of offices of new judges in Barcelona. Lesmes’ decision to publicize the call from Felipe VI in which he told him that he would have liked to be there, (which implicitly implied an indirect criticism of the Government for not allowing him to attend) generated two types of reactions in the Executive. The UP members quickly lunged at the King. But the Socialists, who always defend the constitutional pact and therefore the monarchy, launched themselves against Lesmes, whom they accuse of having magnified an issue that could have come to nothing if he had had another attitude. The issue has become the axis of the opposition’s discourse these days and this Wednesday it caused harsh confrontations in Congress.

In the Executive there is also self-criticism, and they believe that the controversy could have been better managed so that it did not grow so much, but above all they look at Lesmes as the main person responsible for a mess that has generated an unprecedented tension between the Government and the Royal House. These situations are finishing to tip the decision towards a decided intervention – and not a little controversial – with a change of law to be able to renew the Judicial Power. But that measure is still up in the air. While in Unidos Podemos they have it very clear, some ministers of the PSOE insist that it would be much better for the PP to agree to renew key bodies such as the CGPJ, the Constitutional, RTVE or the Ombudsman. If Sánchez reaches the conclusion that this agreement with Casado is impossible, the reform will be precipitated, say the same sources.

The Podemos proposal

One possibility would be to reform the law to change the way in which the members are elected, which could attract the vote of parties like Cs and facilitate alternative “parliamentary majorities”, the option that Sánchez publicly opted for a few weeks ago. However, the 210 votes necessary in Congress to renew the Council are just the sum of all the deputies of the plenary session without counting on the PP (88 seats) and Vox (52), which makes the operation almost impossible.

The alternative that the majority is betting on is in line with the proposal that has been finalizing United We for weeks: a significant legal change that prevents the PP from continuing to block the renewal. The reform proposed by the government partners has two fundamental legs. The first, the cessation of the members and the president of the Council when the five years of their mandate are completed, a measure that would be applied with retroactive effect to the current Council. The second, that to elect the 12 members of the quota of judges, three-fifths of the votes of the Chambers are not needed, but a simple majority, which would facilitate the renewal without the PP.