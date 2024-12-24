12/24/2024



Updated at 1:17 p.m.





The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, held a video conference this Tuesday with the Spanish units on humanitarian and peace missions abroad, on the occasion of the Christmas celebration.

In his message, Sánchez has assessed that the Spanish troops, “every day of the year, 24 hours a day”they ensure “maintaining security in spaces of sovereignty and national interest” and because in emergencies and catastrophes such as the one caused by the Dana, their work to help those affected “is absolutely commendable.”

“A task that, in addition to saving lives, allows us to gradually recover normality, despite all the difficulties caused by this climate emergency,” he said.

The leader of the Executive has shown his pride in the work carried out by the military “both inside and outside Spain”: “Beyond our borders, for demonstrating our country’s commitment to peace and security.”









Thus, he made reference to the more than 15,000 soldiers who have participated in missions abroad this year. “Wherever you deploy, you do so with professionalism, with a sense of duty, with consideration and closeness,” he said.

“You always leave a good memory, a good image that contributes to our Armed Forces being increasingly valued internationally and that also contributes to improving the reputation of our country,” Sánchez added.