The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Saturday, March 9, that in the current legislature he will propose the recognition of the Palestinian State in Parliament. Sánchez has been one of the main critics in Europe of the offensive that Israel undertook in the Gaza Strip after the Hamas attack on October 7. Last November, the president had already opened the possibility of promoting a Palestinian State.

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, said this Saturday, March 9, that in the current legislature, which began last November and ends in 2027, he will propose in the Spanish Cortes Generales (Parliament) the recognition of a Palestinian State.

At an event in Bilbao (northern Spain), where tribute was paid to former socialist president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who governed Spain from 2004 to 2011, Sánchez defended compliance with International Law to bring peace to Ukraine and Gaza and announced that his Executive will propose the recognition of the Palestinian State, in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank.

In this legislature I will propose to the Cortes Generales the recognition of the Palestinian State by Spain. Out of moral conviction, for a just cause and because it is the only way for two States, Israel and Palestine, to live and coexist in peace. pic.twitter.com/o54AB3f0vO — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 9, 2024



He will do it, he added, “out of moral conviction, because it is a just cause, but also because it is the only way that the two States, Israel and Palestine, can live and coexist.”

An “indispensable” condition for Sumar’s left

The left-wing coalition Sumar said this Saturday that the recognition of the Palestinian State announced by the head of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, has been “the main demand” of the party in “international matters” for the coalition agreement, and has urged work to that “the more than 30,000 victims caused by the Israeli offensive will not remain a dead letter.”

This is how Sumar sources referred to the commitment announced by Sánchez this Saturday to propose in the Cortes Generales, in the current legislature, the recognition of the Palestinian State.

The same sources explained that the formation led by Yolanda Díaz has spent “months working” so that Sánchez's party, PSOE, “is encouraged to take the step forward” in said recognition, and that this is done “unilaterally, unconditionally.” and with guarantees.”

Sumar affirms that the recognition of the Palestinian State will serve as an “incentive” for more countries to do so and insists that it is an “indispensable” condition for peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians to reach a successful conclusion.

Sánchez, great critic of the Israeli offensive in Gaza

Last November, statements by Sánchez and the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, about Israel's “indiscriminate” offensive in the Gaza Strip upset the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu and opened a diplomatic crisis.

“I firmly believe that we have to call on Israel to comply with its obligations under international law,” Sánchez said. on November 24, at a press conference with De Croo, at the Rafah crossing, on the Gaza border with Egypt.

“The indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians, including thousands of boys and girls, is totally unacceptable. Violence will only lead to more violence,” said the President of the Spanish Government at the time.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez speaks during a press conference at the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip, Egypt, November 24, 2023. © EFE

On that occasion, Sánchez opened the proposal for full recognition of the Palestinian State:

“The time has come for the international community, especially for the European Union, to recognize the State of Palestine,” he asserted.

The European bloc does not recognize the Palestinians as a sovereign state. Even the United Nations does not recognize it as a member state. Although it is not officially recognized as a State, the Palestinian people have diplomatic representations in several countries.

The recognition of a Palestinian State, Sánchez said in November, “is something that many EU countries believe we have to do jointly.” But he warned that, if an agreement is not reached, “Spain will make its own decision.”

In response to these statements, The Government of Benjamin Netanyahu condemned “the false statements of the heads of Government of Spain and Belgiumwhich support terrorism,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.







On February 18, the Government of Israel, the most far-right in the country's history, unanimously rejected a possible plan forged by the United States and several Arab countries, which would culminate in the creation of a Palestinian State.

Persistent calls for the creation of a Palestinian state by two major world powers, including the United States and the European Union, have drawn attention to the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has flatly rejected this option. .

