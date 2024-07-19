The PP reproaches Pedro Sánchez for only having remembered the problem of disinformation and proposed a plan for democratic regeneration when a judge decided to charge his wife, Begoña Gómez, with influence peddling, but the president is determined to show that this is a much deeper issue, one that affects all Western democracies. After presenting to Congress the still unspecified general lines of his plan to fight hoaxes, Sánchez and his team are working to turn this issue into a relevant issue in the Spanish political conversation, as it already is in Europe or the United States, and also to put pressure on the PP, which although it has not yet clarified what it will do when the main measures of the plan reach Congress, has received it with a very harsh speech from Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who is calling for the president to resign over the indictment of his wife.

Sánchez brought these main lines of his plan to the debate with other leaders of the continent at the summit of the European Political Community, held in the United Kingdom. At La Moncloa they were also very attentive to the speech in Brussels by Ursula von der Leyen, re-elected as president of the European Commission, who placed disinformation and the fight against hoaxes as an absolute priority of her new legislature. Sánchez thus intends to use the European debate, which the PP has supported, to bring this matter to Spain and force the Popular Party to support his plan, but Feijóo continues to place the case of Begoña Gómez as an absolute priority for his opposition, who will testify this Friday in the Madrid court that is following the matter, and does not seem willing to make any rapprochement on this matter at the moment. On the contrary, Feijóo increases the pressure, believes that the regeneration plan is a “smoke screen” and again asks for Sánchez’s resignation.

Sánchez explained at Woodstock, in the United Kingdom, that the issue of disinformation was one of the three axes of the summit of the European Political Community and assured that what the Government wants is for Spain to place itself “at the forefront of this fight against disinformation.” “We want to defend the media from those who are not. We want to implement the European regulation based on freedom of the press, on the plurality of media, on the protection of the media and on transparency, so that it is known who is behind it, what their shareholding structure is, what their financing is. All of this is for the benefit of citizens, to defend the right to have truthful information that is included in article 20 of the Constitution,” he assured.

The head of the Executive also brought to the summit, which had immigration as another of its axes, the positive vision that he had already conveyed in Congress. The president and his government believe that the best way to fight against the anti-immigration wave that is sweeping through Europe and is also entering Spain, although with less force, is to offer the data and demonstrate that immigration brings wealth. “The Spanish growth figures are largely explained by the contribution of migration in decisive sectors such as hospitality, care, construction, agriculture,” he said.

In Woodstock, Sánchez participated in the working group called “Defending and Securing Democracy”, and there he presented his Democratic Action Plan, based on the one already approved by the EU, which he defended on Wednesday in Parliament, reports Rafa de Miguel. Sánchez said that democratic systems are today threatened by disinformation and so-called fake news, and that governments cannot remain idle. They must defend democratic values ​​and institutions, Sánchez has assured, according to sources at La Moncloa. The President of the Government has insisted on the urgency of defending freedom of the press, to protect a democratic and open political debate.

Feijóo, on the other hand, believes that Sánchez is trying to weaken the media in order to try to minimise the impact of the judicial investigation into his wife. “What he has tried to do is to make people doubt that the media are serious and reliable and, ultimately, to create a nebula that all the judicial problems that the President of the Government has are not true or are partially uncertain,” he said in an interview on COPE. Feijóo believes that any other European prime minister would have resigned in Sánchez’s situation. “This situation is not compatible with the rigour that corresponds to the Presidency of the Government,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, from Brussels, Von der Leyen placed the issue of defending democracy against disinformation as a central issue. The President of the European Commission promises to create a European structure to defend democracy, which is still in development but is in line with what Sánchez proposed in Congress. Von der Leyen goes further and intends to create a European network of fact-checkers to fight against the disinformation that is rampant on social media. The issue is a central issue not only on the European agenda, but also in the US, where Congress has carried out in-depth investigations and has summoned the main officials of the internet giants, such as Meta, to demand that they stop the hoaxes that dominate the networks.

The PP is also concerned about this issue, and defends the same position as the socialists when debates on this matter take place in the European Parliament. In fact, the European regulation is agreed between the socialists, the popular and the liberals. The PP, therefore, does not reject the underlying issue, or at least does not clarify what it will vote on when it reaches Congress, but it does reject the opportunity, because it believes that Sánchez has no real interest in ending disinformation but is only looking to divert attention. That is why La Moncloa is currently concentrating on pushing through the reforms with its investiture partners, although it will maintain pressure on Feijóo on an issue that the PP has supported in Brussels.